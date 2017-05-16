SportPesa becomes Everton Football Club’s main partner

SportPesa UK has reinforced its presence in the European market after becoming the main partner of nine-time champions of England, Everton Football Club on Monday.

The deal is effective from June 1 and will see the SportPesa brand feature on the Club’s shirts for the 2017/18 season.

Speaking during the launch of the deal at the club’s headquarters in Liverpool, Everton CEO, Robert Elstone hailed the historic agreement.

"We welcome SportPesa to the Everton family and look forward to working closely with a rapidly growing, global company. Over the coming months and years, we will work together to realise our ambitions. We look forward to an exciting partnership together" Elstone

SportPesa UK Marketing Manager, Shaun Simmonds underscored associating with Everton, one of the most respected institutions in world football, was in line with the company’s strategy of developing sports by expanding within the UK.

"We’re very excited about forming this partnership with Everton Football Club. Community, Innovation and Engagement are key cornerstones which have contributed to SportPesa’s success so far and these are values that Everton Football Club holds at its core." Simmonds

"We are very proud of the achievements of SportPesa UK and the SportPesa European activities. We are also excited about the synergies that this partnership will bring to Africa and Kenya in particular." SportPesa Africa CEO, Ronald Karauri

The SportPesa brand was launched in 2014 in Kenya and has since grown to a global presence. The addition of the Everton partnership is the latest step in the expanding portfolio of partner teams that sees the Liverpool club join Hull, Southampton, Arsenal, Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Simba SC.