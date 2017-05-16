Respect law on Presidential results, Raila tells IEBC

NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga has told the electoral commission to respect the law on presidential results and announce the outcome at polling stations.

Speaking on Tuesday when he received Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, who re-joined ODM from the Jubilee Party, Raila said that IEBC must stop ‘holding brief’ for their political opponents in the Jubilee party .

This comes as the electoral commission defended its decision to appeal a ruling to have the presidential election results announced and declared at the constituency level, even as it decried interference to its independence.

“We want to remind all political players in the country that IEBC, just like any other Kenyan, has the right to seek the protection of the Judiciary and the courts on matters that need legal interpretation,” IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said in a statement to newsrooms.

Raila on Sunday threatened to boycott the August polls should the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) go ahead to appeal what they termed a loophole of rigging elections.

Chebukati noted that his commission had appealed the high court ruling to seek clarification on powers taken away from him as the presidential elections returning officer.

As the returning officer for the presidential results, the IEBC argues, Mr Chebukati should have the power to tally and announce the presidential results; a position dismissed by the ODM leader.

“There will be no elections in Kenya if it is changed. That will not be our election, but theirs as it will not be under Kenyan law or Constitution.” Mr Odinga told rally at Afraha open grounds in Nakuru on Sunday.

“We shall not accept to have the courts change the earlier decision,” he added.

However, on Tuesday Jubilee Party leadership came into the defence of the polls team telling the opposition to stop inciting public against IEBC.

Raphael Tuju, Jubilee Party Secretary General said his party cannot be, in any way, brought into the issue of where results can be declared .

He said IEBC decided to go to the Court of Appeal but as the party they don’t care the position the court will rule

“ODM has continued to use legal action through Orengo to interfere with the August polls,” Tuju said.