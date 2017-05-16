ODM Communications Director Etale pepper sprayed in Nairobi

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale was yesterday attacked in Nairobi.

Mr Etale says unknown persons in a car last night attacked him using ‘highly concentrated pepper spray’ as he left a city restaurant for his home.

He revealed that the assailants confronted him and quickly sped off leaving him writhing in pain.

He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

“At some point, I almost gave up on life. It was so painful and left me asking many questions. I have woken up still in shock and tears rolling down my cheeks, not that I am not a MAN but because of thinking of the motive behind the attack,” Etale said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The attackers, he says pulled out, sprayed some strong substance and directed it “into my eyes” as the car sped off towards Total gas station on Kimathi Street.

“I was in total pain. They rushed me to Nairobi Hospital. I recollected myself after the quick response by the doctors and nurses on duty,” he noted.

His Orange party has condemned the Etale attack and called on the police to apprehend his assailants.

“The ODM Party condemns in the strongest terms the attack that was leveled at Phillip Etale, ODM Communications Director yesterday evening within the precincts of Nairobi city,” Party Secretary General Dr Agnes Zani said in a statement.

According to Dr Zani, Etale has been at the forefront of articulating the issues of the Party as well as informing and mobilizing members of the Party on key matters.

“As a Party we express displeasure in the manner in which such acts can be perpetrated right at the CBD with impunity,” the Secretary General lamented.

“As a party we are demanding that the government stops the harassment of opposition leaders. Harassment of our leaders shall not be tolerated,” she continued.