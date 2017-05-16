News highlights-May 16 2017 ODM top director Etale hospitalised after chemical attack

ODM top director Etale hospitalised after chemical attack

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale is recuperating at the Nairobi Hospital following an attack on him using “highly concentrated pepper spray” left him confused and humiliated.

Etale, who was in the company of friends after leaving a restaurant near Nation Centre along Kimathi Street on Monday, May 15, said he was left unconscious after the liquid was sprayed in his eyes in the late evening attack.

READ ALSO: Raila kin Oburu Odinga and Jakoyo Midiwo defeated in ODM nominations

“The doctor said it was highly concentrated pepper spray that people with bad intentions use on their targets. I feel pained. I feel harassed. I feel targeted. I feel so so bad,”Etale said on his Facebook page.

The attackers, he says in a Facebook post, were in a saloon car and they sped off immediately after unleashing the liquid on his face.

Lock them out! KNCHR asks Tobiko to bar candidates with integrity issues

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to launch investigations into the integrity of 20 political candidates with questionable characters, to determine their eligibility for holding political office.

The political candidates, who won in the recent party primaries, have been accused of committing electoral malpractices including inciting violence and voter bribery.

READ ALSO: Kalonzo’s son inclusion in EALA nominees brews political storm

The commission has now written to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, to see into it that these candidates are barred from running in the August 8 General Election.

Among the politicians who KNCHR want to be investigated are Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, MPs David Gikaria and Tirus Ngahu of Nakuru Town West and Kangema constituencies respectively and Rarieda parliamentary aspirants Otiende Amollo.

Amu Power signs Sh206bn deal with China Power Global

The Lamu power generating coal plant incorporated as part of the LAPSSET corridor is well on its way to realisation following the signing of a Sh206 billion agreement between China Power Global and Amu power.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter who described the plant as “one of the biggest plans under the public-private partnership framework,” and who together with President Uhuru Kenyatta witnessed the signing of the deal, is optimistic that the plant should be up and running in two years’ time.

READ ALSO: Lamu Coal Power Plant facing opposition from local firms

“We are almost reaching conclusion, they have initialised the PPA. What is remaining which we are working on is the letter of support which we’ve given them the standard, they’ve made comments, which is still now between Treasury and the Attorney General, they’ve also signed the LAPSSET lease. If all goes well they can do their groundbreaking by June, July.”