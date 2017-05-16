News headlines May 16 2017- Respect law on Presidential results, Raila tells IEBC

Respect law on Presidential results, Raila tells IEBC

NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga has told the electoral commission to respect the law on presidential results and announce the outcome at polling stations.

Speaking on Tuesday when he received Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, who re-joined ODM from the Jubilee Party, Raila said that IEBC must stop ‘holding brief’ for their political opponents in the Jubilee party .

This comes as the electoral commission defended its decision to appeal a ruling to have the presidential election results announced and declared at the constituency level, even as it decried interference to its independence.

“We want to remind all political players in the country that IEBC, just like any other Kenyan, has the right to seek the protection of the Judiciary and the courts on matters that need legal interpretation,” IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said in a statement to newsrooms.

Raila on Sunday threatened to boycott the August polls should the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) go ahead to appeal what they termed a loophole of rigging elections.

Chebukati noted that his commission had appealed the high court ruling to seek clarification on powers taken away from him as the presidential elections returning officer.

As the returning officer for the presidential results, the IEBC argues, Mr Chebukati should have the power to tally and announce the presidential results; a position dismissed by the ODM leader.

16,259 candidates to contest in August polls, IEBC to print longer ballot papers

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is staring at a logistical challenge as it grapples to accommodate over 16,259 Kenyans in the ballot who have presented themselves for elective positions in the August 8 polls.

There will be a total of 1,882 positions up for grabs but the growing number of candidates seeking Member of County Assembly (MCA) positions and independent applicants is almost proving to be a total nightmare for the electoral commission.

In each of the 1,500 electoral wards, at least seven candidates are eyeing the MCA seat.

It is expected that in this year’s race, Kenya will record the highest number of aspirants ever seen in any election.

There is an increase of 3,483 contenders who will be vying for elective posts up from the 12,776 who took part in the March 4, 2013 elections.

Ebola virus is unlikely to spread into Kenya, Health Ministry assures



The Ebola virus is unlikely to spread into Kenya, the Ministry of Health Mihas confirmed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) was informed of a cluster of undiagnosed illness and deaths including haemorrhagic symptoms in Likati Health Zone, Bas Uele Province in the north of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), bordering Central African Republic. The Outbreak was declared by WHO on May 12, following one positive test for Ebola virus in a specialised laboratory in the capital, Kinshasa while additional laboratory samples are currently being tested.

Since 22 April, nine suspected cases including three deaths have been reported. Six cases are currently hospitalized. Further investigation of the outbreak is ongoing.

While the Ministry is fully aware of the seriousness of Ebola Virus disease and the risk of importation of the virus to Kenya, we wish to assure the public that the outbreak has occurred in a remote zone in DRC and with timely effective responses having been mounted, the disease is unlikely to spread widely in the region,” said Ministry of Health Director of Medical Services, Dr Jackson Kioko.

“The Ministry of health had put in place strategic measures in place following the outbreak of Ebola Virus in West Africa in 2015/2016,” he added.

The Ministry has for instance, released an alert to health workers countrywide regarding the outbreak events in DRC and therefore need to have a high index of suspicion.

The government body has reactivated the Rapid Response teams for enhanced surveillance and follow up of travelers with elevated body temperatures and asymptomatic cases with history of travel from/through DRC

The Health Ministry has also strengthened screening and surveillance of travellers from/through DRC at all points of entry: All persons with travel history from and /or through DRC, especially in affected area will be required to provide minimum package of information to guide investigations.