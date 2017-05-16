Business highlights May 16 2017-PayPal users increase by 47% in Q1 of 2017

PayPal users increase by 47% in Q1 of 2017

Equity Bank’s online payment platform, PayPal grew significantly in the first quarter of 2017.

The global money transfer system got a 47% increase in the number of users in the period between December 2016 and March 2017. The number of transactions also increased by 21% in the same period.

The results have been attributed to an upgrade and enhancement of the money transfer system which can now process customers’ withdrawal transactions in three business days, down from eight.

PayPal accounts for approximately 70 per cent of Equity Bank’s Diaspora Banking Revenue.

Royco Mchuzi Mix returns due to high public demand

Transnational consumer goods company, Unilever Kenya, has reverted back to Royco Mchuzi Mix months after launching a re-branded version of the product.

In October 2016, Unilever launched the re-branded Royco Sundried hoping to attract consumers with a preference for natural food flavourings such as sundried herbs and spices.

The new brand has however been performing dismally since its introduction into the market, prompting the company to re-introduce the original brand.

The company said they were responding to customers’ demand for the original brand.

Royco Mchuzi Mix and the new Royco Sundried will both be available in the market to allow consumers choose their favourite.

Telco issues retrenchment notice to its 1000 employees

Zuku’s parent company, Wananchi Group Holdings, has issued a notice to lay off its employees.

The owners of pay-Tv and internet provider Zuku said they made the decision in a bid to manage the firm’s poorly performing satellite TV business in a highly competitive market.

Zuku TV has been grappling against the dominant DStv and its half-sister Gotv

Following a board meeting held on February 19, 2017, the company resolved to merge the cable and direct-to-home businesses.

The move takes effect in June. Affected staff will be duly compensated for the years worked, leave days accrued and terminal benefits from the company’s pension scheme.

