Sports headlines May 15 2017- Kipchoge, Wanjiru, Keitany to represent kenya in the London Worlds

Ivorian Seri is named best African player in Ligue 1

Ivory Coast and Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri has been named best African player in France’s Ligue 1. The 25-year-old picked up the Marc-Vivien Foe trophy after finishing ahead of Algeria’s Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier) and Cameroon’s Nations Cup winning captain Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient).The annual award is named in honour of Cameroon international Foe who died after collapsing on the pitch in 2003.Seri is the second Ivorian to win the accolade after Gervinho who won it back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.Seri has been influential for Nice this season, scoring six goals and providing nine assists to help them to third in the league.He began his career with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas followed by stints in Portugal with FC Porto and Paços de Ferreira respectively. He joined Nice in June 2015 and played in all 38 league matches in his first season, scoring three goals as Nice finished fourth in Ligue 1.

Kipchoge, Wanjiru, Keitany to represent kenya in the London Worlds

Officials named the Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge ,London marathon winners Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany to represent Kenya in the event at this summer’s World championships in the British capital. Kipchoge, one of Kenya’s most consistent runners was part of a three-man Nike team that attempted to break the two-hour mark in the marathon in Monza, Italy early this month. Wanjiru, will be returning to the British city where he recorded his greatest marathon victory, beating the legendary Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele on April 23. The selectors also named Keitany, the three-time London marathon women’s champion, in the team after she was ignored for the Rio Olympics last August. The runners have been given a Monday deadline to confirm their places in the team.

Swansea City boss Paul Clement nominated for manager of the season

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement has been nominated for the Barclays manager of the season award after keeping the club in the Premier League.Clement became the Swans’ third boss of the season after replacing Bob Bradley, who had been in charge after Francesco Guidolin was sacked in October.The former Derby County boss has won 19 points from his 26 games in charge.Clement won manager of the month in January after winning three of his first five games in charge, but his side went six games without a win through March and April as they slipped back into a relegation battle. Meanwhile, title-winning Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, Burnley boss Sean Dyche, West Bromwich Albion’s Tony Pulis and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe have also been nominated for the award.

