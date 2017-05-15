News highlights May 15 2017- Government responds to claims of mines extortion by Mungiki in Taita Taveta

Government responds to claims of mines extortion by Mungiki in Taita Taveta

Taita Taveta County Security Committee has summoned head of security at Bridges Mining, Philip Syengo, to elaborate on his claims of presence of Mungiki in mining fields. Kula

Kula Hache ,the County Commissioner, said the recent claims that Mungiki had taken over mines in the region was a security threat that scared away potential mining investors. Speaking to the press After inspecting the Bridges and Simvest Mining Companies among other mining fields in Mwatate sub-county, the commissioner spoke to the media and said that Government was taking the remarks

Speaking to the press After inspecting the Bridges and Simvest Mining Companies among other mining fields in Mwatate sub-county, the commissioner said that the Government was taking the remarks seriously.

Joseph Mwangi, security officer at the Bridges, denied claims that Mungiki terror gangs had occupied local mines.

Mombasa requires Sh5 billion in order to ease effects of flooding

Mombasa County will needSh5 billion to contain floods which have so far claimed nine lives since the rains started. County Secretary Francis Thoya says the funds are required to construct a drainage system across the county. The displaced 78 families are now camping at rescue

County Secretary Francis Thoya says the funds are required to construct a drainage system across the county. 78 dispaced families have set up camp at rescue centres all over the county. The county administration has been

The county administration has been criticized for the way it has been handling the disaster. Jubilee Party’s Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Suleiman Shahbal blamed the county government for not having the best plan to handle the flooding it failing to unclog blocked drains before the rains started adding the flooding has threatened the port city’s tourism sector.

Jubilee Party’s Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Suleiman Shahbal blamed the county government for not having the best plan to handle flooding and failing to unclog blocked drains before the rains started adding that the flooding has threatened the port city’s tourism sector.

However, Thoya defended the administration and denied that it lacked the means to counter flooding and also admitted that the long-lasting lasting solutionlies in constructing a comprehensive drainage system in the entire county.

President Uhuru deserves another term, endorses Martha karua



Martha Karua,Narc Kenya leader, believes that the Jubilee government deserves a second term since it has conveyed many of the pledges made to Kenyans hence worth another term. During her two-day tour of the county fostering support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-run for presidency, Ms Karua urged anyone who is not pleased with the Government’s delivery of various services to the ordinary citizen to hold their respective county governments at fault.