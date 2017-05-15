News headlines May 15 2017- New bid to axe aspirants with integrity issues

New bid to axe aspirants with integrity issues

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) in partnership with other civil rights group has moved to the Supreme Court to seek an advisory opinion on the interpretation of chapter six of the constitution.

The commission says they want the courts to make it clear what constitutes the standards and guidelines that should apply to persons seeking elective posts with regards to leadership and integrity.

“The Commission is concerned that some of the candidates who have been certified to vie for various positions following the primaries cannot pass the ethical leadership test in line with Chapter 6 of the COK, 2010,” KNCHR Chairperson Ms Kagwiria Mbogori said on Monday.

Ms Mbogori who was speaking during a report launch dubbed ‘The Fallacious Vote: A Human Rights Account of the 2017 Political Party Primaries’ said political parties have failed to enforce the Chapter 6 of the constitution on leadership and integrity.

And as such the political outfits have gone ahead and nominated candidates with questionable integrity issues to vie for various elective seats against the dictates of the constitution.

A dozen politicians both incumbents and aspirants for the seat of senate, governors and even members of parliament risked being locked out from participating in the August 8th polls should the court decisively pronounce itself on the matter.

Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Evans Kidero (Nairobi) Isaac Ruto (Bomet) Godana Doyo (Isiolo), Okoth Obado (Migori), Samuel Tunai (Narok) among others lead the pack of county chiefs that face the integrity axe.

Others include Peter Munya (Meru), Alfred Mutua, (Machakos), Ukur Yattani (Marsabit) and Kilifi Governor Akingi Amason may be axed over graft allegations.

The integrity axe may not also spare MPs Alfred Keter(Nandi Hills) alongside nominated MP Sonia Birdi who are under investigation for breaching Chapter 6 of the Constitution on integrity by using foul language and intimidating government officials at a Gilgil weighbridge.

Francis Kimemia, the former Secretary to the Cabinet may also be locked as he is facing accusations of using his office to deprive former employees of Kenya Railway Corporation houses meant for them to buy; and irregular award of a Sh1bn tender in the Interior Ministry.

Ms Mbogori disclosed that they will be petitioning the supreme court to give advisory opinion that will guide the IEBC to strictly enforce the leadership and integrity chapter which has been largely been abused.

Kenya Railways Receives Additional Locomotives, Wagons for SGR Operations

Kenya Railways has received an additional 17 freight locomotives, six (6) shunting locomotives, 50 flat wagons for containers and 4 unit cranes for use in the SGR operations. These come in barely two weeks to the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Mombasa – Nairobi Service. The consignment was offloaded under the supervision of the Principal Secretary, Transport, Prof. Paul. M. Maringa, Kenya Railways engineers, China Road and Bridge Corporation, the EPC contractor for Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway project, and the project supervisor, TSDI-APEC-EDON Consortium (TAEC).

The locomotives and rolling stock are a key deliverable under SGR as they are the means by which the high capacity Standard Gauge Railway will deliver Kenya’s promise to her customers, including the cargo owners. The locomotives will provide a vital service to the Nation and help address the growing congestion on the roads in the country, with operations on the line expected to stimulate economic activity especially in the areas traversed by the Standard Gauge Railway line.

The 25 tonne axle flat wagons on the other hand, can carry a payload of 70 tonnes and are designed to run at 120 km/h. So far, the country has received 25 freight locomotives out of the 43 on order; the full order of five (5) passenger and eight (8) shunting locomotives; the full order of 40 Passenger coaches, as well as 763 Wagons out of the 1,620 on order.

Ministry opposes plans to revert health function to national government

The Ministry of Health has said that it will not support any attempts to revert the Health function to the national government as it is unconstitutional.

A Bill by Bureti MP Leonard Sang’ is before Parliament seeking a constitutional amendment to return health services to the national government.

Sang’s Bill, which is a private members motion, wants the constitution amended to return health services to the national government citing mismanagement and improper use of resources allocated to the function.

In a letter to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, Health PS Julius Korir said the national government respects the constitution and as such will continue to support and strengthen devolution.

Parliament had through the Departmental Committee chaired by Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai written to the ministry, seeking its position after an MP tabled the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2016, to take away the function from the counties.

Although the bill is reportedly backed by the health committee, the ministry has expressed its reluctance on reverting the function that has seen medics go strike over increased allowances and delayed salaries.

The Rachel Nyamai led committee holds the view that should the function be handled by the national government it will ensure the remuneration and promotion of health workers are managed equally across the country.

In March, the council of governors (CoG) had promised to oppose any attempts to revert health services to the national government.

Council of Governors’ Health committee Chairman Jack Ranguma alleged that reversing the health function back to the national government, was a wider scheme by Jubilee administration to undermine devolution.

Ranguma said the motion in the National Assembly by Bureti MP Leonard Sang’ is irrational, suspect and misplaced.