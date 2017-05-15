New bid to axe aspirants with integrity issues

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) in partnership with other civil rights group has moved to the Supreme Court to seek an advisory opinion on the interpretation of chapter six of the constitution.

The commission says they want the courts to make it clear what constitutes the standards and guidelines that should apply to persons seeking elective posts with regards to leadership and integrity.

“The Commission is concerned that some of the candidates who have been certified to vie for various positions following the primaries cannot pass the ethical leadership test in line with Chapter 6 of the COK, 2010,” KNCHR Chairperson Ms Kagwiria Mbogori said on Monday.

Ms Mbogori who was speaking during a report launch dubbed ‘The Fallacious Vote: A Human Rights Account of the 2017 Political Party Primaries’ said political parties have failed to enforce the Chapter 6 of the constitution on leadership and integrity.

And as such the political outfits have gone ahead and nominated candidates with questionable integrity issues to vie for various elective seats against the dictates of the constitution.

A dozen politicians both incumbents and aspirants for the seat of senate, governors and even members of parliament risked being locked out from participating in the August 8th polls should the court decisively pronounce itself on the matter.

Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Evans Kidero (Nairobi) Isaac Ruto (Bomet) Godana Doyo (Isiolo), Okoth Obado (Migori), Samuel Tunai (Narok) among others lead the pack of county chiefs that face the integrity axe.

Others include Peter Munya (Meru), Alfred Mutua, (Machakos), Ukur Yattani (Marsabit) and Kilifi Governor Akingi Amason may be axed over graft allegations.

The integrity axe may not also spare MPs Alfred Keter(Nandi Hills) alongside nominated MP Sonia Birdi who are under investigation for breaching Chapter 6 of the Constitution on integrity by using foul language and intimidating government officials at a Gilgil weighbridge.

Francis Kimemia, the former Secretary to the Cabinet may also be locked as he is facing accusations of using his office to deprive former employees of Kenya Railway Corporation houses meant for them to buy; and irregular award of a Sh1bn tender in the Interior Ministry.

Ms Mbogori disclosed that they will be petitioning the supreme court to give advisory opinion that will guide the IEBC to strictly enforce the leadership and integrity chapter which has been largely been abused.

“We call upon the Chapter 6 working Group that is led by the Attorney General to ensure that only those who meet the ethical standards of leadership and integrity appear on the ballot box come August 8th 2017,” she reckoned.

The commission proposed that the Chapter 6 Working Group takes on board the financial probity of the respective candidates by getting their records from institutions such as the KRA, the Credit Reference Bureau, the Commission for Higher Education and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to ensure that only men and women who meet the requirements of Chapter 6 are allowed to vie.

Nevertheless, Ms Mbogori noted that her commission will be forwarding to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko cases of electoral malpractice arising out of the just concluded monitoring of the party primaries.

“We call upon the ODPP to take relevant action in line with their mandate,” the chair advised.

The Chairperson revealed that her commission has prepared a raft of recommendations targeted at the key players in the election cycle who include the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the IEBC, the Security Agencies, Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the National Assembly and the Senate and the general Electorate.

Among the recommendations the commission wants to be implemented is action taken against political parties and candidates who did not adhere to the primaries process, including the de-registration of implicated parties or the barring of implicated candidates from further participation in the on-going electoral process.

In addition, the human rights watch wants improved intelligence gathering by the security agencies to identify potentially actionable threats to a peaceful, free and fair electoral process to ensure that the same are arrested upfront.

The commission asked journalists to remain true to its code of conduct and ensure that the electioneering process is covered in a fair and balanced manner for all the political actors so as to promote an environment where peaceful, free, fair and credible elections can be realized.