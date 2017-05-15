Ministry opposes plans to revert health function to national government

The Ministry of Health has said that it will not support any attempts to revert the Health function to the national government as it is unconstitutional.

A Bill by Bureti MP Leonard Sang’ is before Parliament seeking a constitutional amendment to return health services to the national government.

Sang’s Bill, which is a private members motion, wants the constitution amended to return health services to the national government citing mismanagement and improper use of resources allocated to the function.

In a letter to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, Health PS Julius Korir said the national government respects the constitution and as such will continue to support and strengthen devolution.

Parliament had through the Departmental Committee chaired by Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai written to the ministry, seeking its position after an MP tabled the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2016, to take away the function from the counties.

Although the bill is reportedly backed by the health committee, the ministry has expressed its reluctance on reverting the function that has seen medics go strike over increased allowances and delayed salaries.

The Rachel Nyamai led committee holds the view that should the function be handled by the national government it will ensure the remuneration and promotion of health workers are managed equally across the country.

In March, the council of governors (CoG) had promised to oppose any attempts to revert health services to the national government.

Council of Governors’ Health committee Chairman Jack Ranguma alleged that reversing the health function back to the national government, was a wider scheme by Jubilee administration to undermine devolution.

Ranguma said the motion in the National Assembly by Bureti MP Leonard Sang’ is irrational, suspect and misplaced.

Ranguma, who is also the Kisumu governor, held that the doctors’ strike that lasted for 100 days and ended on March 14 should not be misunderstood to mean that counties are unable to manage the health docket.

"Health is one of the best performing dockets of all devolved services. That was the narrative during the 4th devolution conference in Naivasha. Cases of infant and maternal mortality have gone down according to the latest indicators " Ranguma

The county boss maintained that the health services can only be only be reverted to the national government through consent from governors or a referendum.