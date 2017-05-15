Ministry opposes plans to revert health function to national government

The Ministry of Health has said that it will not support any attempts to revert the Health function to the national government as it is unconstitutional.
A Bill by Bureti MP Leonard Sang’ is before Parliament seeking a constitutional amendment to return health services to the national government.
Sang’s Bill, which is a private members motion, wants the constitution amended to return health services to the national government citing mismanagement and improper use of resources allocated to the function.
In a letter to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, Health PS Julius Korir said the national government respects the constitution and as such will continue to support and strengthen devolution.
Parliament had through the Departmental Committee chaired by Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai written to the ministry, seeking its position after an MP tabled the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2016, to take away the function from the counties.
Although the bill is reportedly backed by the health committee, the ministry has expressed its reluctance on reverting the function that has seen medics go strike over increased allowances and delayed salaries.
The Rachel Nyamai led committee holds the view that should the function be handled by the national government it will ensure the remuneration and promotion of health workers are managed equally across the country.
In March, the council of governors (CoG) had promised to oppose any attempts to revert health services to the national government.
Council of Governors’ Health committee Chairman Jack Ranguma alleged that reversing the health function back to the national government, was a wider scheme by Jubilee administration to undermine devolution.
Ranguma said the motion in the National Assembly by Bureti MP Leonard Sang’ is irrational, suspect and misplaced.
Ranguma, who is also the Kisumu governor, held that the doctors’ strike that lasted for 100 days and ended on March 14 should not be misunderstood to mean that counties are unable to manage the health docket.
"Health is one of the best performing dockets of all devolved services. That was the narrative during the 4th devolution conference in Naivasha. Cases of infant and maternal mortality have gone down according to the latest indicators "
The county boss maintained that the health services can only be only be reverted to the national government through consent from governors or a referendum.
You might also like
Block Senator Sonko from contesting over ‘albino’ slur, rights group tells Jubilee party
The Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) wants action take against embattled Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko over his utterances on national television when he referred to Peter Kenneth as ‘an
News Headlines
CS Mailu says free maternal health has reduced mortality rate State House on Tuesday hosted the Health Summit where officials led by Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu indicated that the free
Ex-cop in early morning drama
An former police officer caused drama this morning after he stripped naked at Langata Police Station in Nairobi demanding his reinstatement. The ex-cop also demanded audience with Inspector General of
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!