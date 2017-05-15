Business highlights May 15 2017- Vodacom acquires Vodafone’s 35pc Interest in Safaricom

Huawei donates security equipment to Kenya police

Chinese tech giant, Huawei Technologies, will donate modern security equipment to police in Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret.

In a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Beijing on Sunday, Huawei CEO said they will install modern radio communication systems, similar to the ones in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The systems will include 6 eNodeB stations, 150 radio trunking terminals and a radio trunking system core network and dispatch system.

The president also witnessed the signing of an agreement between Huawei and the Kenyan government in which Huawei will develop a Government Cloud Services project.

The project entails designing and building cloud infrastructure where all government services and applications will be migrated to.

Vodacom acquires Vodafone’s 35pc Interest in Safaricom

Vodafone will swap the stake in Safaricom for new ordinary Vodacom shares.

Through its wholly-owned subsdiary, Vodafone International Holdings B.V., the group will continue to hold a 5 percent indirect interest in Safaricom, with the Kenya Government through Treasury holding 35 percent and the rest trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

As part of the transaction, Vodafone Group has given appropriate assurances to the Government of Kenya to ensure the ongoing success of the long-standing partnership between Safaricom, Vodafone Group and the Government of Kenya.

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore says the arrangement will deepen the mobile telco’s expertise and expand its reach.

Motorists to pay more for petrol as prices go up by Sh1.59

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has announced an increase in the price of petrol. In the latest fuel price review released, the regulator announced increased prices of super petrol and kerosene but a decrease in the price of diesel.

The price of super Petrol has gone up by Sh1.59 to reach Sh99.59. On the other hand, the price of diesel has decreased by Sh0.57 to Sh88.05. Kerosene has gone up by Sh0.90 to hit Sh65.28 per litre.

ERC has attributed the changes in super petrol to the increase in the average landed cost of the imported commodity which went up by 0.94 percent to US$568.92 per ton in April 2017.