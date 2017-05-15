Business highlights May 15 2017- Kenya’s bid to host major economic conference gets a boost

Kenya’s bid to host major economic conference gets a boost

Kenya’s bid to host the World Economic Forum in 2018 got a major boost yesterday following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with founder Klaus Schwab.

The two met in China where they are both attending the global infrastructure summit.

President Uhuru’s spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said that the two leaders had agreed on an evaluation of Kenyan facilities by a team from the international organisation for public and private partnership, which would then give a green light.

While confirming that Prof Schwab had received Kenya’s bid well, Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed expressed his confidence that Kenya would soon get positive feedback.

The forum is held each year in May.

OPPO launches camera-centric F3 smartphone in Kenya

Kenyan social media platforms were on Monday morning abuzz with excitement as Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO launched the new OPPO F3 in the country.

The camera-centric device comes with dual front cameras-16 MP + 8MP- and is lauded for its high quality images.

Termed as the selfie expert, the new F3’s excellent ‘group selfie’, distortion minimizing features and beautify function will allow users to capture group selfies with an increased field of view.

The F3 will also feature high performance hardware and optimized software to provide smooth user experience and satisfy consumers’ everyday use.

Whatsapp fined 3.3 million Euros for infringing on users’ privacy

Mobile messaging service, Whatsapp, was on Friday slapped with a €3.3m fine in Italy for ‘forcing’ users to share their personal data with its parent company Facebook.

Facebook took over the US-based company in 2014 and in 2016 introduced new terms of service and privacy policies that gave Facebook access to WhatsApp users’ data.

Italy’s Antitrust Regulator — AGCM — said in a statement that “the opportunity for WhatsApp users to refuse the handover of data to Facebook was available `but it was inadequately flagged.”

The regulator also criticised WhatsApp for introducing “unfair clauses” to its term of service, such as giving the company the right to cut off services or start charging customers without warning.