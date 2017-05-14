News headlines-May 14 2017 Communications Authority sends alert on massive global cyber attack

Communications Authority sends alert on massive global cyber attack

A global cyber attack leveraging hacking tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, disrupting Britain’s health system and global shipper FedEx.

Cyber extortionists tricked victims into opening malicious malware attachments to spam emails that appeared to contain invoices, job offers, security warnings and other legitimate files.

The massive attack has found its way into the country with the government admitting it has received reports of victims’ outcry.

The Communications Authority (CA) has advised Kenyans to keep a backup of all their files offline to ensure that they can restore them in case they are attacked. Once a computer has been attacked, users cannot access their files unless they pay a $300 (Sh30,000) ransom to a Bit Coin account.

NTSA to look into re-introduction of night travel ban

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says it will look into re-introduction of night travel ban following the Gilgil accident that has left 20 people dead.

Addressing the press at NTSA’s offices Saturday, authority’s director general Francis Meja said investigations to establish the cause of the accident is ongoing as they continue to search for the driver of the ill-fated bus who allegedly went into hiding after the accident.

Meja however did not state what action will be taken towards the sacco of the bus involved.

Meja’s assertion comes even as word went round that the bus might have been plying undesignated route which is against the law.

The government lifted night travel ban in 2015 after a section of public service vehicle Sacco’s went to court accusing the ministry of transport of imposing the travel ban without due regard to NTSA Act since their licenses allowing them to travel at night were valid and had never been revoked.