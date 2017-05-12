Sports highlights May 12 2017- Top guns creep up KPL table

Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s wedding date revealed

Lionel Messi is set to marry the love of his life Antonella Roccuzzo after ten years of being together. The wedding date has finally been set, and even if some hinted that the Barcelona ace would tie the knot where he dazzles La Liga fans, he’s decided to travel to his home country and marry there.Spanish magazine Hola claimed that “La Pulga” and Rocuzzo were set to host the ceremony on Lionel Messi’s birthday (June 24). However, the couple decided to marry on June 30. The wedding will take place in Rosario, Argentina, Messi’s hometown, with no details about the venue where the ceremony will take place.

Top guns creep up KPL table

The Kenyan Premier League table is slowly shaping up according to the script of recent years. After midweek matches, usual suspects are creeping up the top four places on the log. Gor Mahia, defending champions Tusker and Ulinzi, the three top sides last season, are queuing up for honours after posting wins in their respective games.But the same cannot be said of AFC Leopards, whose slump seem to have begun after they lost their second straight game.The shocking story of the season though is Western Stima finding itself propping up the table after 10 rounds. While it may be too early to determine who will ultimately go home with the league title, the three sides who have won it over the last six years are back chasing for glory.

Valencia name Marcelino Garcia Toral as sixth boss in two years

Former Villarreal and Sevilla boss Marcelino Garcia Toral will take charge of Valencia hired by owner Peter Lim after signing a two-year contract with the two-time Champions League finalists. Interim boss Voro will remain in charge of the Spanish club for the last two games away to Espanyol on Saturday and at home to Villarreal on 21 May.Valencia are 13th in La Liga, closer to relegation than a European spot.They started the season with former Liverpool assistant Pako Ayestaran in charge but he was sacked with the side bottom of La Liga after losing their opening four games of the season.Marcelino, 51, had been a candidate to replace Ayestaran. However, league rules do not allow coaches to manage more than one club in the same season and Marcelino was deemed to have started the campaign at Villarreal, although he was sacked before their first game of the season in August.