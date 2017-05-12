No campaign funding for you, CS Kariuki tells women reps

Women aspirants eyeing county women representative seats will not get any preferential treatment from the government such as monetary assistance in the coming elections, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has said.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the government will be investing more on women candidates battling it out for governorship, senatorial and parliamentary seats to push the realisation of the two thirds gender rule.

The County Women Representative seat is an affirmative seat created by the constitution to encourage more women to be involved in leadership.

Ms Kariuki revealed on Thursday that the Jubilee government has set aside a heavy budget to assist them in terms of promotional materials, give them airtime to sell their manifestoes as well as offering them a platform to endear themselves to the electorates.

This, she said, was in a bid to increase the number of women elected into leadership positions.

Unlike in 2013, hundreds of women contenders are running for parliamentary and senatorial seats.

A dozen of them are eyeing gubernatorial seats and they include former Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu (Kitui county), Bomet MP Joyce Laboso (Bomet county), Former ministers Martha Karua and Anne Waiguru all battling for Kirinyaga governor’s seat on Narc Kenya and Jubilee Party tickets respectively.

"If you look at the affirmative action for female candidates, its historical as most have not been given chances to be involved in a level that they deserve to make a difference." Kariuki

The Cabinet Secretary, however, denied existence of any conflict of interest in case government supports the aspirants stating that the constitution allows for programmatic and legislative measures aimed at supporting marginalised groups and persons.

“The time has come for women to be supported to get whichever positions they are seeking,” she explained.

The CS said 2010 constitution recognizes the rights of all & principle of equality in all spheres of life adding that participation of women in politics also indicates the level of democratic maturity of any society.

Further, she said that it is not illegal and it’s also in the keeping the government’s promise to fulfill the commitment to agenda 2030.

Ms Kariuki said that a meeting with the aspirants will be called and a team set up to steer the program.