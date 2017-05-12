News highlights-May 12 2017 Uhuru to address G7 Summit of world’s most powerful leaders

Uhuru to address G7 Summit of world’s most powerful leaders

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been invited to address the world’s most powerful leaders, the G7 Summit, later this month. The President is the only African leader who has been invited to the exclusive summit on May 26 and 27 in Taormina, Sicily, in Italy.

The G7 leaders are US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President-elect Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and the UK’s Teresa May.

Attending will be European Union President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. This summit follows the G7 Summit in Japan in 2016 and the summit hosted by the EU in Brussels in 2014.

Low turnout as voters verify details at polling stations

There was a low turnout at various polling stations as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commenced the verification of the voter register Thursday, May 11.

Registered voters started to verify their biometric details to confirm if they will are eligible to participate in the August polls.

At the Uhuru Primary School, the few people who trickled in to the polling centre could not verify their details since they had registered elsewhere.

“I have not verified because I have to do so at my new polling station,” Mike Mutiso stated.

According to the IEBC, the 30-day period will enable registered voters to confirm details like their name and correct polling station.

The process is part of measures to ensure the election is conducted transparently, for both voters and candidates.

Anthrax scare as six hospitalized in Thika with symptoms

The Department of Health Services in Kiambu has closed the Thika slaughter house indefinitely after a suspected outbreak of anthrax in the area.

In a statement to the press, Director of Clinical Services Kiambu County, Dr Jacob Toro, says that six people, are all meat loaders at a slaughter house in Makongeni, Thika, are currently admitted with suspected Anthrax at Thika Level Five Hospital.

“They were admitted with coetaneous lesions and samples were taken yesterday (Wednesday) to the Vet lab in Kabete by the disease surveillance team,” said Mr Toro.

“Treatment is ongoing and they are all stable in our isolation ward.”

While Dr Toro was keen to note that the results were not out by close of business Wednesday, he, however, cautioned the public against consuming meat which is not inspected by the authorities.