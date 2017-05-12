News headlines May 12 2017- Global Fund detectives probe Sh5.3 billion Afya House scandal

Global Fund detectives probe Sh5.3 billion Afya House scandal
A team of investigators from the Global Fund have pitched tent at the Ministry of Health to gather evidence on the alleged misappropriation of Sh5.3 billion in donor funds.
The fraud detectives are particularly interested in the Sh50 billion grant allocation for 2014-16.
“They have been here for the better part of this week, as you may be aware USAID withdrew the funding of essential programmes carried by the ministry but we expect detectives to finish their work today (Friday),” a source told X news.
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Tuesday suspended Sh2.1 billion in financial aid to the Ministry citing corruption, weak accounting procedures and lack of accountability.
USAID, and by extension the global Fund, provides financial support to programmes committed to the eradication and treatment of Kenya’s communicable diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis, in addition to, HIV/AIDS.
In the 2014-16 financial report, the Ministry of Health’s internal auditor revealed that the state body may have lost up to Sh5.3 billion worth of taxpayers money through dubious contracts and inflated commodity prices supplied to the Ministry among other things.
DSW, a renowned German non-profit organisation on Wednesday called on the government to swing into action and address donor fears to avert further withdrawals.
DSW funds sexual and reproductive health and population programmes in Kenya.
“We call on President Uhuru Kenyatta to move with speed to discuss and resolve all issues raised by the US Ambassador to ensure swift return to full US government support for healthcare services delivery in Kenya”
On the other hand, opposition chief and NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly shielding the masterminds of the Afya House scandal leading to USAID suspending funding for activities carried out by the scandal-ridden Ministry.
No campaign funding for you, CS Kariuki tells women reps
Women aspirants eyeing county women representative seats will not get any preferential treatment from the government.
According to the Cabinet Secretary for Gender affairs, the government will be investing more on women candidates battling it out for governorship, senatorial and parliamentary seats to push the realisation of the two thirds gender rule.
The County Women Representative seat is an affirmative seat created by the constitution to encourage more women to be involved in leadership.
Ms Kariuki revealed on Thursday that the Jubilee government has set aside a heavy budget to assist them in terms of promotional materials, give them airtime to sell their manifestoes as well as offering them a platform to endear themselves to the electorates.
This, she said, was in a bid to increase the number of women elected into leadership positions.
READ ALSO: Passaris: Why I ditched Nairobi governor for Women representative position
Unlike in 2013, hundreds of women contenders are running for parliamentary and senatorial seats.
A dozen of them are eyeing gubernatorial seats and they include former Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu (Kitui county), Bomet MP Joyce Laboso (Bomet county), Former ministers Martha Karua and Anne Waiguru all battling for Kirinyaga governor’s seat on Narc Kenya and Jubilee Party tickets respectively.
“If you look at the affirmative action for female candidates, its historical as most have not been given chances to be involved in a level that they deserve to make a difference.”
The Cabinet Secretary, however, denied existence of any conflict of interest in case government supports the aspirants stating that the constitution allows for programmatic and legislative measures aimed at supporting marginalised groups and persons.
Kalonzo’s son inclusion in EALA nominees brews political storm
Kennedy Kalonzo, the elder son to Musyoka, sparked a storm yesterday in Parliament with ODM losers in the just concluded primaries teaming up with Majority leader Aden Duale to reject Kennedy’s nomination to the regional assembly.
Duale fired the first salvo, accusing opposition chiefs Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka of attempting to ‘ring-fence” their favourites to the East African Legislative Assembly.
“I have nothing against Kalonzo’s son but I speak for Kenya, that you cannot use your position in apolitical party to nominate your son, brother, sister or your wife. It is a conflict of interest.”
Duale said he would do the same if President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto would have nominated their sons, brothers or relatives.
He accused the opposition of trying to arm twist the national assembly by picking exactly four names from the number of slots available to the two parties instead of the maximum 15 provided by law.
“There are forces that want to circumvent the process to ring-fence certain candidates. One is the son of a party leader while the other is the chairman of a political party.”
While Wiper party nominated Kennedy Musyoka to its one slot, ODM has presented Ronald Ngeny staunch supporter of its party, National Elections Board Chairperson Judy Pareno and Abubakar Zein – both whom are seeking a second term in EALA.
But it was Gem MP and Deputy Minority leader Jakoyo Midiwo’s opposition to his party nominees that got many by surprise. Midiwo claimed the names presented to the house were ‘names that had problems with some party stalwarts’.
“Mr Speaker, I do you bring the names here after the mess I have been subjected in the ODM. The name is there and ring fenced so that I don’t have an opportunity to vote against her,” Jakoyo said in reference to Judith Pareno’s inclusion in the ODM EALA nominees.
“Mr Speaker if you allow somebody to sit somewhere outside a hotel or bar and send a name here and ask the national assembly or senate to rubber stamp, Mr Speaker you will have killed democracy,” he added.
He claimed that it was an opportunity to raise concerns over the character and conduct of the nominees saying some of them cannot pass the integrity test.
Jakoyo warned that the House would not be used as a rubber stamp even as he accused ODM and Wiper of seeking to deny the House its constitutional mandate to vote for Kenya’s representatives at the regional Parliament.
