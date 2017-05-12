News headlines May 12 2017- Global Fund detectives probe Sh5.3 billion Afya House scandal

A team of investigators from the Global Fund have pitched tent at the Ministry of Health to gather evidence on the alleged misappropriation of Sh5.3 billion in donor funds.

The fraud detectives are particularly interested in the Sh50 billion grant allocation for 2014-16.

“They have been here for the better part of this week, as you may be aware USAID withdrew the funding of essential programmes carried by the ministry but we expect detectives to finish their work today (Friday),” a source told X news.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Tuesday suspended Sh2.1 billion in financial aid to the Ministry citing corruption, weak accounting procedures and lack of accountability.

USAID, and by extension the global Fund, provides financial support to programmes committed to the eradication and treatment of Kenya’s communicable diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis, in addition to, HIV/AIDS.

In the 2014-16 financial report, the Ministry of Health’s internal auditor revealed that the state body may have lost up to Sh5.3 billion worth of taxpayers money through dubious contracts and inflated commodity prices supplied to the Ministry among other things.

DSW, a renowned German non-profit organisation on Wednesday called on the government to swing into action and address donor fears to avert further withdrawals.

DSW funds sexual and reproductive health and population programmes in Kenya.

“We call on President Uhuru Kenyatta to move with speed to discuss and resolve all issues raised by the US Ambassador to ensure swift return to full US government support for healthcare services delivery in Kenya” DSW Kenya Country Director Evelyn Samba

On the other hand, opposition chief and NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly shielding the masterminds of the Afya House scandal leading to USAID suspending funding for activities carried out by the scandal-ridden Ministry.

No campaign funding for you, CS Kariuki tells women reps

Women aspirants eyeing county women representative seats will not get any preferential treatment from the government.

According to the Cabinet Secretary for Gender affairs, the government will be investing more on women candidates battling it out for governorship, senatorial and parliamentary seats to push the realisation of the two thirds gender rule.