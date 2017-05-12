Kalonzo’s son inclusion in EALA nominees brews political storm

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son inclusion in a list of nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has kicked off a political storm pitting the Jubilee party and constituent parties against the opposition.

Kennedy Kalonzo, the elder son to Musyoka, sparked a storm yesterday in Parliament with ODM losers in the just concluded primaries teaming up with Majority leader Aden Duale to reject Kennedy’s nomination to the regional assembly.

Duale fired the first salvo, accusing opposition chiefs Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka of attempting to ‘ring-fence” their favourites to the East African Legislative Assembly.

"I have nothing against Kalonzo’s son but I speak for Kenya, that you cannot use your position in apolitical party to nominate your son, brother, sister or your wife. It is a conflict of interest." Duale

Duale said he would do the same if President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto would have nominated their sons, brothers or relatives.

He accused the opposition of trying to arm twist the national assembly by picking exactly four names from the number of slots available to the two parties instead of the maximum 15 provided by law.

"There are forces that want to circumvent the process to ring-fence certain candidates. One is the son of a party leader while the other is the chairman of a political party." Duale

While Wiper party nominated Kennedy Musyoka to its one slot, ODM has presented Ronald Ngeny staunch supporter of its party, National Elections Board Chairperson Judy Pareno and Abubakar Zein – both whom are seeking a second term in EALA.

But it was Gem MP and Deputy Minority leader Jakoyo Midiwo’s opposition to his party nominees that got many by surprise. Midiwo claimed the names presented to the house were ‘names that had problems with some party stalwarts’.

“Mr Speaker, I do you bring the names here after the mess I have been subjected in the ODM. The name is there and ring fenced so that I don’t have an opportunity to vote against her,” Jakoyo said in reference to Judith Pareno’s inclusion in the ODM EALA nominees.

“Mr Speaker if you allow somebody to sit somewhere outside a hotel or bar and send a name here and ask the national assembly or senate to rubber stamp, Mr Speaker you will have killed democracy,” he added.

He claimed that it was an opportunity to raise concerns over the character and conduct of the nominees saying some of them cannot pass the integrity test.

Jakoyo warned that the House would not be used as a rubber stamp even as he accused ODM and Wiper of seeking to deny the House its constitutional mandate to vote for Kenya’s representatives at the regional Parliament.

Addressing Jakoyo’s concerns, Speaker Justin Muturi told him freedom to choose representatives to regional bodies will not be taken by any outfit or function outside Parliament.

" Nobody should take away the right of members to choose whoever. You cannot actually nominate your wives, fathers, mothers but as to whether they will be elected to Eala that decision will be taken by you individually exesercing your right of choice." Muturi

The elections will be held on May 23 by the two Houses of Parliament.

On the flipside, the ruling Jubilee party, which has been allocated five slots, has nominated fifteen to be elected to the regional legislative assembly.

They include Mandera North MP Mohammed Adan Nooru; former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua, and former National Assembly clerk Justin Bundi as well as Embu County Assembly Speaker Justus Mate.

Others are former Interior Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo, Jubilee party chairman Nelson Dzuya and current member of the Arusha-based assembly Abubakar Ogle.

Mr Iringo lost his bid to get the Jubilee ticket in Imenti North while Mr Mbugua gave up his quest for the Kamukunji parliamentary seat in favour of incumbent Yusuf Hassan

Mr Nooru had already submitted his resignation as MP on the mistaken notion that he would need to do so.

But Speaker Muturi clarified that an MP need not resign to take up a seat in the East African Legislative Assembly, and that the resignation rule only applies to public servants.