Hot topics May 12 2017- Octopizzo, Khaligraph beef goes to the booth

Octopizzo, Khaligraph beef goes to the booth

Kenyan rappers Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones are taking their beef to a whole new level. Just days after Khaligraph released his new audio dubbed ‘Mask off’ justifying his new look in which his skin is lighter Octopizzo is escalating the beef in a brand new release titled TBT.

Octopizzo who is in Atlanta is taking Kibera to the World in his new rap video. Releasing the video on his social media accounts, Octopizzo narrates the story of Ohanga and Omollo.

Ludacris is Mother’s day super hero

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is going all out for Mother’s Day this year. The Fast & Furious star surprised his mom, Roberta, by secretly renovating her home with a top-down makeover, as a way of thanking her for everything she’s done for him. Ludacris reached out to interior designer Rachel Oliver, who came up with the idea of making the home “light and bright and more ladylike.”

"We all try to make our mothers proud, and this is one step closer. This will change the way my mom lives in this house, because she’s just going to wake up every day with a smile on her face, knowing that her house is complete." Luda

King Kiba to launch cloth line, energy drink

Tanzanian artiste Ali Kiba has announced that he will soon be officially launching his fashion design house as well as an energy drink. The celebrated singer said, already t shirts, jeans, shoes and designer sunglasses are out and more should be expected as days go by before an official release.

He added that he would be throwing in an energy drink. Just about two weeks ago, the singer’s rival Diamond Platnumz launched his perfume line dubbed ‘Chibu Perfume’