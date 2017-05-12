Business news highlights May 12 2017

CMA orders suspension of Atlas shares at Nairobi Stocks Exchange

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has directed the Nairobi Stocks Exchange (NSE) to suspend the trading in shares of Atlas African Industries Ltd (Atlas), after the company failed to appoint another Nominated Advisor (Nomad) within 30 days following the resignation of the company’s Nominated Advisor and broker in respect of its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

CMA directed the Exchange to revise the trading status of Atlas from a Security Halt and suspend trading of their shares for an initial period of 90 Days effective from May 8, 2017.

The halt is due to remain until the company has regularized its non-compliance in London.

Communications Authority speaks out on Sh5.2b licence fee row

The Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya was Thursday hard-pressed to explain the circumstances under which it issued a telecommunication licence to Jamii Telecommunications Limited (JTL).

Reports published in a section of the media Thursday alleged that CA had issued Jamii Telecommunications a 4G network without charging the requisite spectrum fees.

Authority chairman Ngene Gituku, however, said the process of issuing the licence had been done according to laid down procedures and that no money had been lost.

Mr Gituku further said the permit issued to JTL was a trial licence for the 4G network and not an operating licence.

Deacons sacks half its senior management team

Fashion retailer, Deacons has sacked five of its twelve most senior management team, a week after announcing plans to shut down undisclosed number of “unprofitable stores” by the end of next month.

Those leaving the embattled enterprise; The Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Joseph Sitati; Retail Director Jedidah Thoto; Head of ICT Olive Waithaka; Head of 4U2 & Angelo Brands Martha Wareithi and the Head of Sports Division Robert Nderitu.

In an Interview with The Business Daily, Deacons Chief Executive said they had to let go of the senior managers in response to the tough trading conditions they are experiencing. The affected staff will leave the company on Friday, May 12, 2017, with a negotiated send-off package.