Anthrax scare prompts government to suspend licenses of meat transporters

A number of meat transporters in Thika sub-County have had their operating licenses suspended following a suspected outbreak of Anthrax in the region.

The Kiambu County Government has imposed a quarantine within the sub-County in a bid to protect the public from the deadly disease.

Health County Executive Jonah Mwangi has confirmed that a joint inspection team has also suspended the licenses of meat transporters from the affected slaughter house pending further investigation.

Mwangi has warned that al transporters handling uninspected meat will be prosecuted and their licenses revoked.

"After suspected cases were admitted in our hospitals, the patients were isolated and promptly placed on treatment. The joint inspection team has since suspended licenses of the meat transporters from the slaughter house pending further vetting." Mwangi

The affected patients are meat transporters at the Thika Municipal slaughterhouse.

Mwangi noted that an outbreak was unlikely saying none of the remaining 20 employees at the facility have exhibited symptoms of the disease.

He said the slaughterhouse has been closed indefinitely pending further investigations by the disease surveillance team.

The County boss stated that the team will work with public health directorate and the directorate of veterinary services, noting that the building will be disinfected and will remain closed until Monday, May 15.

The CEC has urged the public to buy meat only from licensed butcheries.