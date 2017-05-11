We will support IEBC but be vigilant, US tells Kenyans

US Ambassador Robert F. Godec has urged Kenyans to exercise caution and be vigilant during the August polls as they will be an important exercise for Kenya and her allies.

Godec expressed his government’s support to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure the country carries out a free and fair General Election on August 8, 2017.

The Ambassador advised IEBC to ensure that that the elections will be above board.

He asked Kenyans to hold the IEBC to account and demand to know the preparation and technical work being done by the polls body to ensure they met high standards before and during the election.

“IEBC must explain publicly to Kenyans what they are doing, the procedures and systems they have put in place to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful election to increase confidence in IEBC, ” Godec stated.

The ambassador was speaking during a forum organized for reporters of Vernacular radio stations in Western Kenya held at a Kisumu hotel, where he also asked the media to report fairly on divergent views to help shape the election positively.

He commended the media to be champions of peace, by playing an impartial and balanced role in media coverage.

“Reporters and media must be free to allow for free flow of information, but must guard against hate speech,” he advised.

He also warned against propagation of hate speech, urging Kenyans to shun violence as the country enters the electioneering period.

“No Kenyan should die because of election” said Godec.

“This must be the key campaign message”, the Ambassador added.

However, he raised concern of the shambolic party primaries carried out recently by political parties, saying the parties faced lots of logistic challenges and should improve in future elections.