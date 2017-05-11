We were not worthy of the greatness of ‘Toa Tint’

Khaligraph has been taking heat lately for his appearance. Questions were initially raised when he posed for a picture with Sauti Sol publicist Anyiko Owoko. In the photo he seems shades lighter than his usual tone. Even though that picture was a little surprising, in follow up pics that he posted himself, he did not seem especially lighter or sporting that dead-looking hue that we have come to associate bleaching with. Then came his appearance on The Trend looking light and bright.

Read also: Celeb Chat with Khaligraph

Now, it’s not great to jump to conclusions and props to Ciru Muriuki for actually asking the question that we all had in our minds but that answer was evasive, non-committal and as vague as they come—which is strange as Khaligraph has never been one to mince his words. “Right now I’m living a different kind of life compared to the life I used to live,” he says, “I’m drinking clean water, I’m driving my own cars right now. I’m not walking out there in the sun, getting burned.” He adds that his girlfriend introduced him to facials and he, by all appearances, is living the good life.

Well for one the last time he was on The Trend was in November last year. If the lighting in the studio is still the same, then why did it change his tone so much? Facials do help make skin healthier but contain zero bleaching agents.

View video: Khaligraph’s mask is off!

Anyway fellow rapper Octopizzo –who has had a sort of love/hate relationship with Khaligraph—took to social media and he was not pleased with what he saw.

"Ndugu Omollo, nilikua nataka nikutoe Rangi lakini sasa siwezi ju umejitoa mwenyewe. Ok this is not even funny am in shock!!,kama ni ukweli hizi risto naskia ati unajipaka aloevera then congratulations coz you just played yourself " Octo

Khaligraph seems to be enjoying the publicity, if anything, by releasing a song ‘Toa Tint (Mask Off).’ Here he addresses his bleaching rumours, haters, bloggers–pretty much everyone– and this song just might be one of the greatest tracks he has ever released.

Octopizzo was not having any of it and has already replied with yet another lengthy Instagram post. This time he did not hide his intentions and put up a throwback picture of him and Khaligraph where he claims that he is the ‘Mazishi’ hittmaker’s mentor and that Octo tried to reach out to him.

"9yrs later he got a chance to visit Dubai,Landing there Omolo realized everybody was white and brown and he had a massive culture shock, coz his accent wasn’t matching his looks;he had crazy insecurities like an Alshabab soldier,He tried to use unga but it didn’t work,then he ran to the next store and got body cream…I can’t diss a light skinned person,am not racist, am a civilized proud African man." Octo

This might fizzle out before it even begins, or it might be the greatest rap beef this country has ever seen. Let’s watch.