Two arrested at Stima Plaza for impersonation

Two people were arrested at Stima Plaza on May,10,2017 for impersonating Kenya Power officers and alleging that they could facilitate employment.

The two suspects; Francis Karanja Wambaa and Julius Sospeter Gikonyo were intercepted by BM Security guards deployed at Stima Plaza’s reception area for suspicious behavior and trying to gain access into the building.

READ ALSO: Kenya power goes digital in cost cutting bid

Upon questioning, it was established that 8 people were outside waiting to be facilitated by the duo into the building for “interviews” on a range of job vacancies.

The unsuspecting job seekers were to part with Sh5,000 each once issued with “employment letters”. The suspects were booked at Muthaiga Police Station and will appear in court today.

In a similar case that occurred in May last year, a middle-aged man was arrested for offering false employment letters to unsuspecting people in Nyeri. He was booked at Nyeri Police Station and was charged with the offense of conning, obtaining by false pretense and forgery.

READ ALSO: Kenya Power on track to connect every consumer to grid by 2020

This incident comes less than a week after Kenya Power arrested six people including a staff for various offenses, among them illegal connections.

“The Company notes that there are criminals out there duping members of the public that they are Kenya Power officials and that they will aid their electricity connection and secure employment for the victims. We will continue carrying out operations to stamp out these offenders,” said Kenya Power’s Security Services Manager Major Geoffrey Kigen (Rtd).

The public is notified that Kenya Power is an equal opportunity employer. All job vacancies are advertised in leading newspapers and on the Company’s website. Qualified candidates are taken through an interview process before they are formally employed. The Company does not tolerate canvassing.