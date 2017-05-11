Sports headlines May 11, 2017

Namcos eyes top-ten finish as squad heads to Paris

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu believes a top-ten finish is still a realistic target in the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series as the season comes close to an end. Shujaa, who finished seventh overall in the 2015/16 HSBC Sevens World Series on 98 points, has had a rough season this year. The team is currently ranked 11th with 57 points from eight legs after being relegated to the Challenge Trophy six times in a row.Despite being drawn in a tricky Pool C alongside Cape Town and Vancouver Sevens champions England, hosts France and invitational side Spain in this weekend’s Paris Sevens (May 13-14), Simiyu is motivated by the team’s good preparations and their buoyant mood ahead of the final two rounds of the series in Paris and London.

Kibor stuns, Wanjiru qualifies for London Worlds

Little-known Marion Kibor upstaged a quality 3,000m steeplechase line-up on the second day of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Championships at Nyayo Stadium yesterday.Olympian Grace. Kibor, who is based at the Kahawa Barracks, stormed into the lead in the second lap and toyed around the field to stop the timer in 9:56.6. Wanjiru proved her experience in the 20km walk was no mean feat as she tore the field to shreds in her specialty. Wanjiru, who has made a seven-stab at Africa contests, staged a good show that saw her hit qualifying marks for the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships in London from August 4-12. Her 1:34.15 winning time surpassed the 1:36.00 qualifying standards. Mary Tanui won the 100m final ahead of Roselyne Indimuli and Sabina Mukosya.

Jimmy Gopperth wins Rugby Players’ Association player of the year

Wasps’ Jimmy Gopperth has been named players’ player of the year at the Rugby Players’ Association awardsThe 33-year-old utility back is the Premiership’s top points scorer this season, with his side topping the regular season table.Owen Farrell – who can also play 10 or 12 – is the England men’s player of the year after helping his side to back-to-back Six Nations titles.Tamara Taylor took the women’s prize after their Grand Slam.Former New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter – the all-time leading points scorer in Test history – was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Fellow New Zealander Gopperth, who has played at both fly-half and inside centre this season, topped the Premiership points charts with 266 as Wasps ended the regular season top of the table for the first time.