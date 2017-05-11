 Sakaja: Kidero would win if I ran against him

Nairobi Jubilee party senatorial nominee Johnson Sakaja has revealed that had he remained in the Jubilee Party gubernatorial race all the way to the ballot, he would have been beaten ‘in the morning’ by incumbent Evans Kidero.

Sakaja, who quit the Nairobi governorship contest in favour of that of the Senate, said he backed out after wide consultations saying he will still deliver his promises to his electorates as Nairobi senator.

Read also: News headlines-April 28 2017 Bring it on, Kidero dares Sonko after poll victory

Mr Sakaja was part of ‘Team Nairobi’ composed of Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru all who wanted to be governor.

The team had branded Mr Kenneth an outsider, and had said they would select a flag bearer through consensus, but collapsed later.

Sakaja won the Jubilee senator’s ticket while Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru failed to clinch the Jubilee party ticket.

Nairobi Jubilee party gubernatorial race was won by Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko who will now face ODM’s Evans Kidero.

“We were going to lose to Kidero in the morning. It stopped being about transforming the city, (and) it started becoming about who is going to pull the other down,” the 32-year-old politician told Jeff Koinange and Jalang’o on Hot 96’s breakfast show on Thursday.

Sakaja, a former chair of The National Alliance (TNA), dismissed claims by some political pundits who had argued that his candidature was a mere publicity stunt.

He insisted that his eyes were indeed set on the Nairobi County’s top seat.

However, the outspoken legislator dispelled any existed of rivalry between his team Nairobi Camp and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth in the run up to the Jubilee party primaries.

Sakaja admitted that during the competition between Sonko and Kenneth, he had tried to convince the two to strike a deal for one of them to face Evans Kidero at the August polls, a matter he said now is ‘water under the bridge’

The nominated MP said after the primaries himself, Jubilee gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko and Women Representative candidate Rachael Shebesh revealed that they had harmonised their manifestos to make sure that as a trio, they deliver their promises should they be elected as Senator, Governor and women representative respectively.

While Sakaja will be facing off with ODM Lawyer Edwin Sifuna, Sonko will be fighting it out with Governor Evans Kidero.

An epic battle awaits Rachel Shebesh as she seeks to defend her seat in the Jubilee party against an energised and revamped businesswoman Esther Passaris of ODM.

After winning the Nairobi ODM nominations, Passaris promised to give city residents a new lease of life should she be elected into office in the August polls.

She said she will work hard to address problems facing Nairobi residents.

“I don’t want to focus on the pay I will get for the position, I want to help the people to empower themselves,” Ms Passaris told journalist at Nyayo gymnasium tallying centre shortly after being declared winner.

Ms Passaris garnered 65,104 votes against her closest rival Mountain View MCA Beatrice Kwamboka’s 11,296.

Other aspirants in the race were Jane Nyaboke, who came third with 4,674 votes, Joan Otieno (3,410), Ramla Maalim (2,414) and Caroline Andisi (1,283).