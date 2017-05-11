News highlights May 11, 2017

US Ambassador Robert F. Godec has urged Kenyans to exercise caution and be vigilant during the August polls as they will be an important exercise for Kenya and her allies.

Godec expressed his government’s support to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure the country carries out a free and fair General Election on August 8, 2017.

The Ambassador advised IEBC to ensure that that the elections will be above board.

He asked Kenyans to hold the IEBC to account and demand to know the preparation and technical work being done by the polls body to ensure they met high standards before and during the election.

“IEBC must explain publicly to Kenyans what they are doing, the procedures and systems they have put in place to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful election to increase confidence in IEBC, ” Godec stated.

The ambassador was speaking during a forum organized for reporters of Vernacular radio stations in Western Kenya held at a Kisumu hotel, where he also asked the media to report fairly on divergent views to help shape the election positively.

He commended the media to be champions of peace, by playing an impartial and balanced role in media coverage.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has extended the deadline for parties to submit their lists of nominated candidates to Sunday.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the change was occasioned by the 210 cases pending before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

The deadline had elapsed on Wednesday at midnight, even as parties strived to dispense with the many disputes lodged after the primaries.

