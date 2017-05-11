News highlights May 11, 2017

We will support IEBC but be vigilant, US tells Kenyans
US Ambassador Robert F. Godec has urged Kenyans to exercise caution and be vigilant during the August polls as they will be an important exercise for Kenya and her allies.
Godec expressed his government’s support to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure the country carries out a free and fair General Election on August 8, 2017.
The Ambassador advised IEBC to ensure that that the elections will be above board.
He asked Kenyans to hold the IEBC to account and demand to know the preparation and technical work being done by the polls body to ensure they met high standards before and during the election.
“IEBC must explain publicly to Kenyans what they are doing, the procedures and systems they have put in place to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful election to increase confidence in IEBC, ” Godec stated.
The ambassador was speaking during a forum organized for reporters of Vernacular radio stations in Western Kenya held at a Kisumu hotel, where he also asked the media to report fairly on divergent views to help shape the election positively.
He commended the media to be champions of peace, by playing an impartial and balanced role in media coverage.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has extended the deadline for parties to submit their lists of nominated candidates to Sunday.
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the change was occasioned by the 210 cases pending before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.
The deadline had elapsed on Wednesday at midnight, even as parties strived to dispense with the many disputes lodged after the primaries.
Sakaja: Kidero would win if I ran against him
Nairobi Jubilee party senatorial nominee Johnson Sakaja has revealed that had he remained in the Jubilee Party gubernatorial race all the way to the ballot, he would have been beaten ‘in the morning’ by incumbent Evans Kidero.
Sakaja, who quit the Nairobi governorship contest in favour of that of the Senate, said he backed out after wide consultations saying he will still deliver his promises to his electorates as Nairobi senator.
Mr Sakaja was part of ‘Team Nairobi’ composed of Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru all who wanted to be governor.
The team had branded Mr Kenneth an outsider, and had said they would select a flag bearer through consensus, but collapsed later.
Sakaja won the Jubilee senator’s ticket while Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru failed to clinch the Jubilee party ticket.
Nairobi Jubilee party gubernatorial race was won by Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko who will now face ODM’s Evans Kidero.
“We were going to lose to Kidero in the morning. It stopped being about transforming the city, (and) it started becoming about who is going to pull the other down,” the 32-year-old politician told Jeff Koinange and Jalang’o on Hot 96’s breakfast show on Thursday.
Sakaja, a former chair of The National Alliance (TNA), dismissed claims by some political pundits who had argued that his candidature was a mere publicity stunt.
He insisted that his eyes were indeed set on the Nairobi County’s top seat.
However, the outspoken legislator dispelled any existed of rivalry between his team Nairobi Camp and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth in the run up to the Jubilee party primaries.
Sakaja admitted that during the competition between Sonko and Kenneth, he had tried to convince the two to strike a deal for one of them to face Evans Kidero at the August polls, a matter he said now is ‘water under the bridge’
The nominated MP said after the primaries himself, Jubilee gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko and Women Representative candidate Rachael Shebesh revealed that they had harmonised their manifestos to make sure that as a trio, they deliver their promises should they be elected as Senator, Governor and women representative respectively.
