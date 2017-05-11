Nairobi Burger Festival is bigger and tastier

Scarf down some of the greatest grilled patties the city has to offer from May 8th through May 14th at a number of some of the greatest eateries in Nairobi.

Some of the restaurants taking part include; multiple Artcaffe venues, Brew Bistro, Burger King, Caramel, Havana, Mama Rocks, Monikos Kitchen and Nyama Mama. To enjoy some stellar 2 for 1 deals on burgers at participating restaurants, simply showing your burger pass on your phone or print out.