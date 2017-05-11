IEBC extends party list submission deadline to May 14

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has extended the deadline for parties to submit their lists of nominated candidates to Sunday.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the change was occasioned by the 210 cases pending before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

"The Commission notes that there are 210 pending disputes at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal. To allow the Tribunal to complete and determine cases before it, the political parties affected are due to submit their list of candidates on or before 14 May 2017. This will give room to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to complete and determine pending cases before it. The party nominations were extended by the High Court in Malindi from 26 April to 30 April 2017, this altered the electoral timelines initially allocated. " Chebukati

The deadline had elapsed on Wednesday at midnight, even as parties strived to dispense with the many disputes lodged after the primaries.

According to Chebukati, the submission of the list of nominated candidates is to be done electronically.