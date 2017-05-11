Consult us on the rules of the game, Uhuru’s party tells 2017 presidential debate committee

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has told organisers of the scheduled presidential debates to consult respective candidates before settling on modalities of conducting the sessions.

In a statement to newsrooms, Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said while his party welcomes the initiative, all participants must be fully involved to make it a success.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes efforts by media houses allowing candidates to discuss why Kenyans should elect them, but with consultation. However, such debates must be organised, taking input from the candidates and working with the campaign teams to agree on criteria, ground rules and the dates. This will ensure a balanced and transparent high quality debates that Kenyans deserve" Tuju

The televised debates, ahead of the general election on August 8, have been scheduled for July 10 and 24.

In February 2013, two historic presidential debates were televised. Eight television stations and 32 radio stations announced the venture for an unprecedented simultaneous broadcast of the debates.

The debates adopted a town-hall style format, each having two moderators and four panelists who engaged presidential aspirants in a question and answer session for 90 minutes

The American-style debates will this year see the candidates reach out to the widest possible audience across the country as they seek to galvanize their respective political support bases.

The debates are aimed at helping voters make informed choices, promoting national cohesion and steering campaigns towards the quality of leadership rather than personalities.

On Monday, Chairman of the 2017 presidential debate and Royal Media Services CEO, Wachira Waruru said the sessions will take place from 7.30pm at Catholic University of Eastern Africa. The running mates’ debate will take place on July 17 at the same time.

Waruru noted the media’s aim is to entrench a culture of civilised discourse through sessions that will give the public opportunities to listen to candidates, question and interact with them.

"The committee is finalising on rules that will guide the debates. We are yet to decide on the number of candidates who will participate " Waruru

National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga (ODM) will face off with Jubilee Party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta among other candidates.