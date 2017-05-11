Business news highlights May 11, 2017

EAC states to meet to fast track liberalization of aviation sector

East Africa Community (EAC) member states are set to meet in June to fast track implementation of the single air transport market, the bloc said on Wednesday.

EAC Senior Transport Economist Eric Ntagengerwa told a regional forum in Nairobi that the 14th EAC Sectoral Council on Transport, Communication and Meteorology will be considering the recommendations by the Heads of Civil Aviation and Airports Authorities to adopt the regional Air Transport Regulations.

“The outcome of the meeting will allow the region to remove all the fears on eligibility criteria, market access, fair competition and others that are delaying the adoption of the regional regulations which are required to fully liberalize the EAC domestic aviation industry,” Ntagengerwa said.

Nairobi businesses face closure as water scarcity bites

Businesses in informal settlements in Nairobi face closure over low returns caused by water scarcity and the high cost of living.

The small-scale entrepreneurs who heavily rely on water claimed they were incurring huge losses due to water rationing.

In Eastlands area, car wash operators said they had resorted to digging water pans close to residential houses built on swampy areas. They then fetch the underground water, wait for it to settle before using it.

They now charge Sh150 for their services up from Sh100.

Why Nairobi city’s Sh35b budget could be nullified

The Nairobi City County Government’s Sh35.9 billion 2017-2018 budget was unprocedurally passed and risks being nullified, it has emerged. County Assembly officials now say the approval process must be repeated.

The county treasury published the Appropriations Bill, which is meant to authorize expenditure, before MCAs approved the budget estimates. This violated the Public Finance Management Act.

“Upon approval of the budget estimates by the county assembly, the finance executive shall prepare and submit a County Appropriation Bill to the assembly of approved estimates,” reads Section 129(7) of the Act.

County Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele said a city voter had brought the matter to their attention.

President Kenyatta meets May, seeks trade pact with UK post-BREXIT

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday met Prime Minister Theresa May and sought a pact to guarantee Kenyan exports accessed the UK market on a duty-free quota-free basis after the country exits from the European Union.

At a landmark meeting at Number 10 Downing Street, President Kenyatta also spoke strongly about strengthening bilateral relations with Britain, and closer security cooperation, especially in regard to Somalia.

President Kenyatta arrived in Britain last night to attend the Third London Conference on Somalia at the famed Lancaster House later today, and to meet PM May on deepening bilateral relations for one of the country’s long-term allies. The President will also meet Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Friday.