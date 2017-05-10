Sports headlines May 10 2017- Lukaku responds to transfer talk

Lukaku responds to transfer talk

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has hit out at the on-going speculation about his future.The Belgium international has himself fuelled the seemingly daily rumour mill after telling the club back in March he will not sign the contract extension on offer .However, he appears to be unhappy about the numerous transfer links to a host of top European clubs, with Manchester United the latest reportedly in the running with former club Chelsea also keen to re-sign him.

"As long as I didn’t make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business… the 23-year-old Some media these days are annoying man" Lukaku

England drawn with France and Argentina in 2019 World Cup pool

England have been drawn with France and Argentina in a tough group for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Scotland and Ireland are in Pool A, alongside the hosts. Wales will face Australia in Pool D, with both sides having qualified ahead of England from the group stage of the 2015 World Cup. Reigning world champions New Zealand will take on South Africa and Italy in Pool B.The World Cup in Japan runs from 20 September to 2 November 2019.

Full draw

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, play-off winner (Europe 2 v Oceania 3)

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, repechage winner

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2