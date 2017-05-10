Newspaper summaries-May 10 2017

Daily Nation

Get ready: IEBC sets off race for 19m votes: Official poll campaigns will start on May 28, the electoral commission has announced. The announcement made on Tuesday paves the way for frenetic public rallies leading up to what promises to be one of the most expensive and hotly contested General Elections. The just-concluded nominations gave an indication of just how much money politicians are willing to spend to raise their stakes ahead of the crucial polls, given that there is no law limiting how much can be spent on campaigns. By the end of Wednesday, parties should have submitted their final lists of nominees to the electoral agency following heated nomination disputes.

US cuts back Sh2bn health support over graft claims: The Sh5 billion health scandal was on Tuesday thrust back into the limelight as the US government suspended financial support worth nearly Sh2.1 billion to the ministry due what it called corruption, weak accounting procedures and lack of accountability. The move is likely to hurt outreach and training programmes by the ministry, which on Tuesday sought to downplay the cuts describing them as only a small portion of overall US health investment in Kenya, which exceeds Sh65 billion annually. US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec had earlier in the morning said that Washington was concerned whether the billions of shillings it spends on health programmes in the country really serve the interests of the majority.

Three more die as rains wreck havoc: Three more people died on Tuesday after heavy rains pounded Coast region, destroying houses and infrastructure. The deaths occurred as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho condoled the families of six people who died when a perimeter wall fell on a house in Kizingo. A man and his four-year-old daughter died in Maporomokoni, Mikindani, following a landslide on Monday night. Kisauni police boss Christopher Rotich said the body of an unidentified man was found at Vescon Estate in Bamburi on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, 87 pupils at Swabur Children’s Home in Mwandoni, Kisauni, were rescued and taken to another orphanage after their home was marooned.

Kenyans pay dearly for Afya House corruption: Kenyans will bear the brunt of the American government’s decision to discontinue its multi-million-shilling annual funding of key medical support projects in public hospitals. The US switched off a Sh2.1 billion aid tap because of “corruption and integrity issues” at Afya House. The move made through the United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) has put thousands of lives and jobs at risk, and is likely to hurt at least seven critical programmes. “We took this step because of ongoing concern about reports of corruption and weak accounting procedures at the ministry,” US Ambassador Robert Godec said yesterday, following the Monday announcement.

IEBC enters key stage for voters to verify list: Inspection of the voter register, which includes the names of more than 19 million voters, begins on May 11. This crucial exercise will allow registered voters to verify their details and rectify any errors that would otherwise bar them from voting on August 8. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has hired 21,000 clerks for the 30-day inspection exercise. The officials include 19,776 voter inspection clerks and 1,175 voter verification assistants who will be manning the various wards. The IEBC has also deployed 9,988 biometric kits, meaning there will be two clerks per kit. The clerks were trained from Sunday to May 9 evening in readiness for the exercise.

More die in Coast over flood chaos: The death toll from heavy rains has increased by three as flooding wreaked havoc in Kilifi and Mombasa, forcing the temporary suspension of ferry services. Several schools in the two counties have been shut down and bridges cut off in Kwale following the heavy downfall that has been experienced since last Friday. The flooding was worsened by poor drainage in Mombasa, with County Commissioner Evans Achoki saying hundreds of families had been displaced. Ferry services at the Likoni channel crossing were suspended in the morning as the downpour released an “avalanche of water” into the Indian Ocean, resulting in strong currents.

US freezes Sh2bn health aid, cites corruption at Afya House: Corruption in the Ministry of Health has returned to haunt Jubilee after the US government suspended Sh2.1 bil- lion assistance. The move could hurt service delivery in public health facilities. The ministry had been hit by a Sh3 billion scandal that is believed to have triggered the transfer of PS Nicholas Muraguri to the Lands docket. US Ambassador Robert Godec yes- terday said, “What we have done on health assistance is to temporarily suspend technical support that goes directly to the Ministry of Heath be- cause of the ongoing concerns about accounting processes and procedures that revolve around corruption.”

Sonko registers rescue team as NGO: The Nairobi Senator has registered his Sonko Rescue Team as a non-profit organisation. Fazul Mahamed, NGOs Coordination Board executive director, certified the registration on May 4, in line with section 10 of the NGOs Act. Senator Mike Sonko launched the team in January 2015 to offer Nairobi residents services including ambulance, hearse, breakdown, wedding transport, water, security and emergency response. The services have extended to several other parts. The team’s entourage includes a Land Curiser, Limousine, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a Hammer. Sonko, who will vie for Nairobi governor, has been criticised for using the team for public relations.

Sixteen to battle Uhuru, Raila in presidential race: President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga will face 16 other presidential candidates in the August 8 polls for the country’s top job. Out of the 18 presidential candidates, 11 are among the 4,950 candidates cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties to contest as independent candidates. The general election will be held in 89 days. The other six presidential candidates with parties are Prof Michael Wainaina, Peter Ondeng (Restore and Build Kenya Party), Abduba Dida (Tunza Coalition), Kennedy Mong’are (Federal Party of Kenya), Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance Party) and Cyrus Jirongo of UDP Party.

Maize flour prices surge again after April drop: Maize flour retail prices have continued to rise, hitting the Sh144 mark for a two kilogramme packet. This signals more pain for consumers at the shop even as the government moved in to tame the surge with additional fiscal measures. At Sh144 for the two kilogramme packet, the price of maize has effectively risen by about Sh22 from last week’s Sh122 for a packet. The two kilogramme packet of maize flour dropped from a high of Sh153 last month following the release of a million bags of government held maize from the Strategic Food Reserves.

KRA raises tax returns filing penalty to Sh20,000: The taxman has raised the fine for late filing of returns by 20 times, saying the State will now fine taxpayers Sh20,000 up from Sh1,000. The taxman on Tuesday said the 2016 annual income tax returns for individuals must be filed on or before June 30. The Kenya Revenue Authority said it is collaborating with employers and membership-based professional bodies to facilitate employees in filing returns ahead of the deadline. “We are reminding all Kenyans that they are supposed to file Income Tax returns for individuals on or before June 30, 2017,” said Wanja Wang’ondu, KRA acting assistant manager, domestic taxes, Nairobi region.

Nema guns for total plastic ban in August: Only plastic bags used in primary industrial packaging will be manufactured and circulated in Kenya after August 28 when the ban on plastic bags ban takes effect, environment authorities said on Tuesday. National Environment Management Authority (Nema) director-general Geoffrey Wahungu said no other plastic item would be exempted from the ‘total ban’ under the new regulations, which also target dealers and retailers as well as users of the bags. Plastic bags are produced from oil and natural gas, and never fully biodegrade, remaining in the environment as small or even microscopic particles, essentially for hundreds of years.