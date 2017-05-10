News highlights May 10 2017- Come clean on Afya house scandal, Raila tells Uhuru

Come clean on Afya house scandal, Raila tells Uhuru after USAID withdraws funding



Opposition chief and NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has taken a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly shielding the masterminds of the Afya House scandal that led to the alleged loss of Sh5billion.

This was after the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday issued a notice to suspend funding for activities carried out by the scandal ridden Ministry of Health.

The US agency, in a May 8 letter, cites unspecified conditions that are yet to be met by some of the implementing partners to warrant their funding after graft allegations marred the Ministry last year.

In a statement, Mr Odinga said the architects of the Ministry of Health scam are relatives and friends of President Kenyatta.

"It is common knowledge that the architects of the Ministry of Health scam, are highly placed people in Jubilee government and relatives and friends of the President " Odinga

Odinga named Estama Limited and Sandales International Ltd among other companies, which he says are associated with people in the Presidency.

He claimed Estama Limited was paid to supply 100 container clinics at Sh10 million each, which it never been supplied whereas Sandales International Ltd, was paid Sh41 million and is co-owned by relatives of the President, namely Kathleen Kihanya, Nyokabi Muthama and Samson Kamiri.

"We challenge President Kenyatta to come clean on this scam, arrest its architects, arraign them in court and recover the money lost to enable the country make peace with donors and continue getting the support that we desperately need" Odinga

The ODM leader said President Kenyatta needs to understand that Kenyans are running out of patience.

Magara: Why independent candidates are a threat to party system in Kenya

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has warned that the upsurge of independent candidates seeking elective positions poses a serious threat to the multi-party system in Kenya.

The centre, which is a caucus of political parties, claimed the recent change to the Elections Act 2012 blocking party hopping spelt doom to the future of the political system in the country.

CMD said since the institutions that should regulate activities of political parties had failed to prevent party hopping, future parliamentary proceedings would be marked with chaos.

More than 4,000 aspirants have indicated that they will be vying as independent candidates.

"Most of the party primaries were shambolic and there is a likelihood that the independent candidates who lost in the nominations will win during the coming General Election. If that happens, parliamentary speakers will have nightmares because such independent leaders are not loyal to any party. They will have no party to guide them on positions to take on issues raised in the House" Magara

Magara, who is the Party leader of People’s Democratic Party, accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of “lawlessness”, saying it “enforced the law by breaking the law” when it fixed the party hopping deadline on April 26, 2017 and thereby locked out many aspirants.

Do not withdraw from Somalia, Uhuru urges African Union Mission

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the African Union not to withdraw its troops from Somalia, saying that it would be catastrophic for the Mission (AMISOM) to exit before realising the extermination of the Al Shabaab terror group. The head of state has remained adamant that the Mission, whose drawdown was projected to commence next year, must be adequately facilitated to complete its mission.

Kenyatta was speaking on the eve of the Third London Conference on Somalia.

"We can hurry to leave but what happens when an inadequately prepared Somali force is left to its own devices? A vacuum is left and the root of the problem will re-emergeIt is not a Somali problem. It is in essence our problem " Uhuru

His position was echoed by AMISOM Force Commander Lieutenant General, Osman Noor Soubagleh, who aired his concerns at the conclusion of the African Chiefs of Defence Conference.