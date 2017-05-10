News highlights-May 10 2017 Bob Collymore gets two year extension as Safaricom CEO

Bob Collymore gets two year extension as Safaricom CEO

Listed telecom operator Safaricom has extended the tenure of its chief executive officer Bob Collymore by two years. The move by the Safaricom board will see Mr Collymore serve well into 2019.

This is the second term extension the board has made for its CEO after initially extending his term in 2015 to August this year.

Making the announcement, Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a said the contract extension will enable the telecom navigate possible regulatory changes as well as lead the business’ growth.

“The board has decided to extend Bob Collymore’s contract for another 2 years,” Mr Ng’ang’a said during the release of the Safaricom’s full year results.

In the full year ended March 31, Safaricom announced an 18.3 percent growth in net income to Sh45.1 billion.

Kenya bans ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ after Nairobi teen suicide

The Kenya Film Classification Board has ordered for an immediate ban of the Blue Whale Challenge which is said to be responsible for hundreds of teen suicide cases in the world, including one here in Kenya.

The ban comes after a 16 year-old-boy in Kamukunji committed suicide after successfully going through all the 50 stages of the killer game.

KFCB Chairperson Ezekiel Mutua says the game should be withdrawn from all social media sites in Kenya and has directed all Internet providers in the country to ensure it is not available.

The board has also written to Facebook and Twitter and all other platforms where the game is available asking them to disable it.

“We have also written Google and asked them to be on high alert on the game on YouTube and other platforms managed by the Internet company,” he said.

Mutua has urged parents to be vigilant and closely monitor the social media sites their children are accessing.

Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohamed presented with Japan high honour

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed has been honoured with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, a decoration awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements by His Majesty Emperor Akihito.

This is the highest honour conferred to Foreign Nationals in recognition of their distinguished achievements.

In an awards ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday attended by among others Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Amb. Amina Mohamed was awarded for her immense contribution towards the promotion of close and cordial ties between Kenya and Japan.

CS Amina Mohamed was also instrumental, in Kenya’s successful hosting the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development Summit (TICAD VI) in Nairobi in August 2016. This was the first time ever for the conference to be held on African soil.

Commenting on the award, Amb. Amina Mohamed said; “This is a great honour to me, the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on whose behalf I receive it.”