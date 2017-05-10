Muthama to give up his seat should Wavinya and Mutua be in the ballot

Machakos senator Johnston Muthama will not run for senator if Wavinya Ndeti and Alfred Mutua are named the County’s gubernatorial candidates.

Muthama, who has fallen out with his Wiper party and its leader Kalonzo Musyoka, said on Tuesday that he will not rescind his decision to quit politics as long as Governor Mutua and Ndeti are contesting the Machakos governor seat.

According to him, Mutua and Wavinya do not represent the aspirations and desires of the people of Machakos.

“I cannot work with either of them,” Muthama said.

“How can we trust someone who ascends to power through dubious means to manage public finances?” he said in reference to wiper primaries in which he alleged that Wavinya Ndeti victory was a fraud.

Wavinya was contesting against Muthama’s ally Machakos Deputy Governor Benard Kiala.

Ndeti, the former Kathiani MP, floored Kiala in the party’s repeat polls, garnering 227,947 votes to Kiala’s 4,508 in the May 6 exercise.

Muthama alleged that Ms Ndeti’s representatives and Wiper party officials were involved in mass rigging, adding that he had footage to back his statement.

“In the case of Wavinya, CCU and Wiper officials were marking ballot papers. Wavinya and her running mate were also found doing the same in a different room just before the nomination process and we have footages to prove this,” said Muthama.

The senator said the outcome was unfair to Kiala an in spite of the fact that he has supported the Wiper party for the past 4 years.

On the other hand, Muthama clarified that he was not eyeing any seat in Nairobi county as it had been surpassed by time.

“One and a half months ago I considered running for a seat in Nairobi but that is not the case as at now.”

The legislator explained that although he was contemplating quitting wiper, he will not do that abruptly as the party belongs to members who have shares through monthly contributions hence their decisions must be respected.

“Wiper party belongs to members. I have a share in the party, through monthly contributions,”

“I have said if I were to leave the party, I would carry what is mine, even if it is the certificate,” he continued.

But should he quit from his senatorial seat, Muthama said he will concentrate on campaigning for NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga so that the opposition forms the next government.

“I am supporting Raila as the Nasa presidential candidate, including his running mate. I will now concentrate on campaigning for Nasa and not necessarily in Ukambani. I can be stationed anywhere,” he said.

On the issues of the selection of the NASA flag bearer, Muthama conceded that they had differences within the party committee.