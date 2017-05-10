Hot topics May 10, 2017

Socialite Huddah wants a share of Abisai’s millions

Socialite Huddah Monroe’s gold digging claws are officially out! The petite beauty is now hunting down Kenya’s latest sport gaming millionaire Abisai who raked in a whooping Sh221 million jackpot last week.

Through her social media pages, Huddah teased that she had received news that the millionaire was looking for her and asked those close to the millionaire to give him her number. Huddah is known for her cunning ways and she could just seduce the young millionaire. Meanwhile, the socialite is actually one of the brand ambassadors of a local gaming company dubbed Cheza Cash.

Entertainer Christopher ‘Big Black’ passes on

Rob & Big star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin has died. The 45-year-old entertainer and musician passed away on Tuesday morning. There is no news yet on cause of death, however it is reported that it may have been a heart attack.” Boykin and his best friend, skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, starred in their eponymous MTV reality show from 2006 to 2008.

The Mississippi native was also Dyrdek’s bodyguard, and the series followed their adventures, from holding an exorcism to breaking Guinness world records, including eating the most powdered doughnuts eaten in less than 3 minutes. May his soul rest in peace.

Kuti fails to clinch sax record, vows to attempt again

Femi Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, has vowed to repeat his attempt to set a new world record after falling short.The official Guinness World Record for “the longest continuous note on a saxophone using the circular breathing method” is held by Vann Burchfield (USA), who managed 47mins, 5secs in 2000. Kuti clocked in at 46mins, 38secs in May 2017.