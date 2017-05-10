Come clean on Afya house scandal, Raila tells Uhuru after USAID withdraws funding

Opposition chief and NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has taken a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly shielding the masterminds of the Afya House scandal that led to the alleged loss of Sh5billion.

This was after the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday issued a notice to suspend funding for activities carried out by the scandal ridden Ministry of Health.

The US agency, in a May 8 letter, cites unspecified conditions that are yet to be met by some of the implementing partners to warrant their funding after graft allegations marred the Ministry last year.

In a statement, Mr Odinga said the architects of the Ministry of Health scam are relatives and friends of President Kenyatta.

“It is common knowledge that the architects of the Ministry of Health scam, are highly placed people in Jubilee government and relatives and friends of the President,” he said.

Odinga named Estama Limited and Sandales International Ltd among other companies, which he says are associated with people in the Presidency.

He claimed Estama Limited was paid to supply 100 container clinics at Sh10 million each, which it never been supplied whereas Sandales International Ltd, was paid Sh41 million and is co-owned by relatives of the President, namely Kathleen Kihanya, Nyokabi Muthama and Samson Kamiri.

“We challenge President Kenyatta to come clean on this scam, arrest its architects, arraign them in court and recover the money lost to enable the country make peace with donors and continue getting the support that we desperately need,” Odinga advised.

“Only recently, the man who supervised this grand theft, Dr. Nicholas Muraguri, was transferred to a more lucrative ministry instead of being sacked and prosecuted,” he continued.

The ODM leader said President Kenyatta needs to understand that Kenyans are running out of patience.

“This betrayal of our citizens must come to an end,” he reckoned.

He challenge the head of state to stand with the ordinary women, children and poor people living with HIV/AIDs for whom PEPFAR and other US programs on health was the only source of hope.

Raila, who is on an official tour in Israel, said if the Jubilee government had moved with speed to address the matter by arresting suspects, arraigning them in court and recovering the money, the country would not have to pay a heavy price with the poor and vulnerable sections of society suffering the most.

However, according to Odinga, Kenyatta and his Jubilee administration reacted by defending the suspects, calling the opposition names and rolling out a series of public relations activities meant to sanitize the theft and shield the thieves.

“Today, what we feared has come to pass. The US government has taken the unfortunate step of suspending its support for Kenya’s health sector because of corruption in the parent ministry,” he concluded.