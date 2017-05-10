Business highlights-Kenya joins African governments in developing new automotive policies, incentives

Kenya joins African governments in developing new automotive policies, incentives as state moves to boost motor industry

Kenya has joined its regional counterparts in developing new automotive policies and incentives aimed at boosting industrialisation across the continent.

“The new government policies for the African automotive industry follow international best practices and incentivise export-driven assembly and affordable manufacturing through financial and non-financial means,” said Frost & Sullivan Mobility Senior Industry Analyst, Ryan Bax.

“South Africa has been the biggest African participant, with production investments and output expanding strongly since the 1990s. Following in its footsteps, Morocco, Kenya and, most recently, Nigeria are attracting investments from various automakers,” he added.

A new report by research group Frost & Sullivan states that the untapped African market is one of the fastest growing vehicle markets globally due to the presence of a large consumer base.

If new car sales on the continent increase to seven units per 1,000 inhabitants, total new vehicle sales will reach approximately 7.7 million units annually, making Africa the fourth-largest new car regional market after China, the United States and Europe.

Kenya moves to deepen export ties with Benin

Kenya’s government is seeking to deepen its bilateral ties with Benin in a quest to expand the export market for local products, including coffee, tea and fresh produce. President Uhuru Kenyatta recently held talks with President Patrice Talon of Benin that focused on deepening economic ties between Kenya and the West African nation.

Kenyatta says Kenya plans to expand its intra-Africa trade through improved air services to better link African cities.

President Kenyatta met President Talon at State House, Nairobi. The meeting with the Benin leader is part of President Kenyatta’s Pan African focus to accelerate intra-Africa trade.

Trade between Kenya and Benin is somewhat limited largely due to the disadvantage of geographical distance and absence of direct transport between the two countries.

Drought lifts power imports from Uganda 300 per cent

Kenya’s electricity imports from Uganda grew 300 per cent in the four months to April as drought cut local generation of hydro-electric power by 347 million kilowatt hours.

Kenya imported 92.3 million kilowatt hours (kWh) from Uganda in the four months compared to 13.66 million units in the same period last year – marking a 302 per cent growth, according to official data.

This is a departure from last year when Kenya cut by half electricity imports from Uganda following the injection of the additional 280 megawatts geothermal power to the national grid a year earlier.