You have only yourself to blame, Oburu tells Midiwo

Nominated MP Oburu Odinga has broken his silence over alleged claims that he orchestrated the rigging out of outspoken Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo in the just concluded ODM primaries.

Oburu said Midiwo’s failure to re-capture the ODM ticket to defend his seat was his own making.

According to him, Midiwo concentrated more on campaigning against him in Bondo constituency than campaigning for himself in his own Gem constituency.

“Really, it is his own mistake because he wants to be a kingmaker all over Nyanza, because he was hopping around in a chopper trying to insult candidates,” Oburu told a press conference in Mombasa on Monday.

Midiwo lost to Elisha Odhiambo his arch-rival garnering 13,400 votes against Midiwo’s 8,900 votes.

“So, his own people saw that this man is not interested in us. He is just interested in other things other than his own constituency,” Oburu said.

He went on “He lost fairly to Elisha Odhiambo. Now he wants to cry, he wants to blame whoever he wants to blame. But he has himself to blame.”

Jakoyo, who is also the National Assembly Deputy Minority leader, had accused Oburu of collecting money from governors in Nyanza to interfere in the ODM primaries.

Oburu also lost the ODM primaries to incumbent Gideon Ochanda.

The legislator has denied the claims, threatening legal action Jakoyo should he continue with the reckless talks.

“It is a very serious allegation, which I’m not taking kindly. He is my brother and he does not restrain himself from making reckless statements about me,” he said.

Oburu said he never set foot in Gem constituency until the primaries were over and never associated with any of Midiwo’s opponents, so there is no way he could have interfered with the primaries.