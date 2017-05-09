Sports headlines-May 9 2017 Posta’s win over Sofapaka see them remain unbeaten

Posta’s win over Sofapaka see them remain unbeaten

It seems there is no let-up by Posta Rangers to continue with their fairy-tale run in the SportPesa Premier League in which they are still on the driving seat

The mail-men not only brag of the meanest defence in the season which has just let in two goals thus far, but are the only unbeaten side

Apparently, Rangers’ modus operandi refused to be cowed by experienced teams and Sammy ‘Pamzo” Omollo was happy for his charges to have made a statement of intent during the ninth week of the SPL action at the weekend when they blitzed Sofapaka 1-0 to cement their place at the summit of the league.

Sulley Muntari says Fifa and Uefa ‘not taking racism seriously’

The Pescara player, 32, was sent off after leaving the field claiming he was racially abused during a Serie A game. Muntari was initially banned for one game after asking referee Daniele Minelli to stop the Italian top-flight game at Cagliari on 30 April

He was instead booked for dissent in the 89th minute, prompting him to leave the pitch in protest, and he then received another yellow card.

He angrily confronted Cagliari fans, shouting: “This is my colour.”

Former Portsmouth and Sunderland player Muntari says he never experienced racist abuse in the Premier League and has urged other countries to follow England’s example of combating the problem.

Eugenie Bouchard beats Maria Sharapova at Madrid Open

Bouchard criticised Sharapova as she made her comeback from a 15-month drugs ban at the Stuttgart Open in April

The Canadian finally came through a brutal encounter 7-5 2-6 6-4 after almost three hours on court

Bouchard will play Angelique Kerber, who is set to replace Serena Williams as world number one, in the third round.For Bouchard, this represents her biggest win and best run at a tournament since reaching the semi-finals in Sydney in January, while Sharapova still has work to do secure a place in Wimbledon qualifying.

She will need to reach the semi-finals in Rome next week to make sure.

Asad clinches 4WD title in autocross round four

The fourth round of the Kenya National Autocross held at the Gicheha Farm witnessed a thrilling tussle in the four wheel drive turbo class with Asad Anwar emerging the winner

Yuvraj Matharu edged four competitors to claim the Bambino class on Monday.

The 4WD race featured some high-profile names including the legendary Azad Anwar, his brother Asad, Frank Tundo, Rehan Shah, McRae Kimathi and Kenneth Nteere. Shahil Munghal drove two seconds faster in the final heat to grab the crown from the season.

Ryan Bailey continued to impress aiming for the top crown this season clocking 06:0877 ahead of Rio Smith .Asad’s brother, Azar, decried a fiery heat that curtailed his chances while Shah who came second hoped the podium finish would be his launch pad for the new season.