Raila Odinga implores religious leaders to speak out against corruption

National Super Alliance (NASA) flagbearer Raila Odinga has challenged religious leaders in African countries to be in the forefront in fighting graft and bad governance.

Mr Odinga also wants spiritual leaders to address poverty and free and fair elections to guarantee a prosperous society.

“Africa is today crying for moral voices that speak truth to power,” the ODM leader told delegates at the Africa-Israel conference at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel.

“The continent is losing about Sh14.8 trillion yearly to corruption, which translates to about 25 per cent of the GDP,” he continued.

Mr Odinga blamed religious leaders of overlooking the socio-economic problems facing their flock and not speaking firmly against bad governance

He challenged them to emulate some of the notable religious leaders from the continent who fought diligently and firmly for their people.

The opposition chief singled out bishops Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Janani Luwum, Festo Kivengere of Uganda, and Alexander Muge, Henry Okullu, Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki and David Gitari from Kenya.

He asked political leaders to create an environment that can allow religious leaders to challenge systems.