News highlights-May 9 2017 Presidential aspirants to face off in 2 July debates

Presidential aspirants to face off in 2 July debates

The country’s presidential candidates will battle it out in two debates as they seek to lay their campaign agenda ahead of the August 8 elections.

The presidential debates are scheduled for July 10 and July 24 with exactly 90 days left to the polls.

Their running mates will face off on the July 17. The debates which will be organised by media houses will be held at the Catholic University of East Africa, Karen.

The announcement was made in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 9 by Wachira Waruru, the chairman of the organising committee for the presidential debates.

This is the second time presidential debates will be held in Kenya.

The 2013 presidential debate

USAID suspends funding to Ministry of Health departments

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has suspended funding for activities carried out by all Ministry of Health departments.

In a letter signed by USAID’s Kenya and East Africa Contracting Officer Brian Woody, the agency cited unspecified conditions that are yet to be met by some of the implementing partners.

He explained that the directive will be effected in all Ministry of Health departments until conditions which were unspecified in the letter are met.

“This suspension impacts all MoH departments until such a time as specific conditions have been met. If your organisation is directly impacted by this suspension, you will receive a separate letter suspending activities and assistance to the MOH,” he said.

He stated that all its officials should forthwith cease contracting any business with the Health department.

Hundreds stranded at Likoni Channel, two ferries suspended

Hundreds of passengers were on Tuesday morning stranded at the Likoni Ferry Channel after Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) suspended operations of MV Nyayo and MV Harambee due to high tides in the ocean.

Before the suspension, there was panic after a ferry with passengers was pushed by high tides towards deep sea after it broke down. However, it was eventually towed to the Island by a Kenya Ports Authority tower boat.

“We are experiencing delays due to change of weather. The ocean is experiencing high tides hence the coxswain not able to control ferries,” said the KFS MD Bakari Gowa during a press briefing.

Through their twitter account, KFS said tides were reaching as high as three meters and warned passengers that : “the movement of our ferries is about slow due to current weather conditions and heavy sea currents experienced.”