List: little known individuals vying for presidency in the August 8 election

Thanks to the recently concluded party primaries ahead of the August 8 election, the term ‘Independent candidate’ has become a special Kenyan vocabulary with those who failed to clinch party nominations opting to follow the every-man-for-himself route.

Here are 10 little-known individuals seeking the highest office in the land on independent tickets:

Nazlin Umar Rajput

Mr Robert Mukhwana Juma

Mr Joseph Ngacha Karani

Mr Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu

Mr Nixon Kukuboh Jeremiah

Mr Joseph Musyoka Masini

Mr Erastus Nyamera Masira

Mr Stephen Owoko Oganga

Mr David Munga Mwadende

Mr Michael Wainaina

If you haven’t decided who to vote for between the two most popular aspirants Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, you are now spoilt for choice!