List: little known individuals vying for presidency in the August 8 election

Thanks to the recently concluded party primaries ahead of the August 8 election, the term ‘Independent candidate’ has become a special Kenyan vocabulary with those who failed to clinch party nominations opting to follow the every-man-for-himself route.
Here are 10 little-known individuals seeking the highest office in the land on independent tickets:
- Nazlin Umar Rajput
- Mr Robert Mukhwana Juma
- Mr Joseph Ngacha Karani
- Mr Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu
- Mr Nixon Kukuboh Jeremiah
- Mr Joseph Musyoka Masini
- Mr Erastus Nyamera Masira
- Mr Stephen Owoko Oganga
- Mr David Munga Mwadende
- Mr Michael Wainaina
If you haven’t decided who to vote for between the two most popular aspirants Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, you are now spoilt for choice!
