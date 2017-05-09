Kenyatta, Odinga and Dida to face off in second presidential debate

The Presidential Debate Steering Committee said on Tuesday that the first debate will be held on Monday, July 10.

The second debate, involving the presidential candidates’ running mates, will be held on Monday, July 17.

All debates involving presidential candidates and their running mates will be held at Catholic University of East Africa, Karen.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA presidential Candidate Raila Odinga will renew their rivalry when they face off in the second historical and televised presidential debate between all sixteen candidates.

Kenyatta, nominated by his Jubilee party and Raila Odinga, endorsed by his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), are seen as front runners in the tightly contested race.

The President is seeking his second term in office alongside his running mate, William Ruto, while Mr Odinga will be making a fourth stab at the presidency.

Out of the sixteen candidates, ten will be seeking the highest office in the land as independent candidates.

They include 2007 Presidential candidate Nazlin Umar Rajput, Mr Robert Mukhwana Juma, Mr Joseph Ngacha Karani, Mr Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu, Mr Nixon Kukuboh Jeremiah and Mr Joseph Musyoka Masini.

Others are Mr Erastus Nyamera Masira, Mr Stephen Owoko Oganga, Mr David Munga Mwadende and Mr Michael Wainaina.

Former Lugari MP and UDP Party leader Cyrus Jirongo will be making his first stab at the presidency alongside Peter Ondeng of Restore and Build Kenya Party, Ekuru Aukot of Thirdway Alliance Party and Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are of NLP.

Mwalimu Abduba Dida of the Tunza Coalition will be trying his luck for the second time.

In February 2013, Kenya hosted two historic and televised presidential debates as it was the first time so many candidates shared a platform.

However, it is still doubtful that the three-hour debate will significantly influence many voters as most Kenyans vote along ethnic lines.

Waruru revealed that the second presidential debate will be held on Monday July 24 at 7:30pm.

“Through these debates, we aim to entrench a culture of civilized discourse,” Waruru stated.

However, he revealed that the committee is finalising the rules guiding the 2017 Presidential Debate.

“We are still to decide on the number of candidates to participate in the debate,” he told journalist in Nairobi.