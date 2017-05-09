Business highlights – Kenyan law firms ranked among world’s leading litigators

Nakumatt to shut down outlets as retailer adopts accelerated cost cutting strategy

Regional retailer Nakumatt Holdings has entered into an accelerated business restructuring phase to streamline its operations

The accelerated restructuring phase will see the retailer actively manage and reduce its total cost base by up to Sh1.5 billion annually, guided by a recently developed operating strategy

According to Nakumatt Holdings Managing Director, Atul Shah, the new operating strategy has been developed to provide a recovery platform for the firm and replaces the Nakumatt 2.0 strategy

Alongside management enhancement programmes and specific cost cutting interventions, the new strategy, Shah said, will see the firm reducing its store keeping unit (SKU) exposure by retaining frequently purchased items and delisting slow moving products.

The firm, he added will also effect a strategic branch culling exercise targeting several of its poorly performing branches in Kenya and Uganda as part of the cost cutting strategy. The branch culling exercise, Shah explained will also involve the opening of new branches at carefully selected high traffic locations.

Corporate deals help Kenyan law firms garner top ratings

Kenya’s emerging law firms took on their established rivals to bag mega corporate deals and win top ranking in the list of the world’s leading attorneys

Newly released ranking of law firms by London-based Legal 500 magazine has placed three Kenyan law firms, Iseme, Kamau and Maema Advocates (IKM), Oraro & Company Advocates, and TripleOKlaw Advocates, in the Tier One category of attorneys

The Tier One category has traditionally been the preserve of a small clique of elite law firms that have been in existence since independence, have the financial depth to attract and retain top talent as well as expertise in specialised areas.

Car dealer Marshalls gets shareholder approval to delist from NSE

Marshalls East Africa’s stockholders have approved the company’s bid to delist from the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) as part of plans to reposition the business to face financial challenges

The investors also gave Global Limited, the firm which owns 13.9% of the auto dealer, the go-ahead to buyout out minority shareholders (who do not want to remain part of the delisted firm) at a premium of Ksh10.75 per share

These resolutions were unanimously passed during the firm’s annual general meeting Monday, setting Marshalls on track to exit the Nairobi bourse on June 19, subject to regulatory approvals.

