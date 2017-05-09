Business highlights – Cut in foreign exchange tax hands consumers cheaper electricity

Cut in forex levy hands consumers cheaper electricity

Electricity prices that hit a 30-month high in April will ease this month after the energy regulator cut the forex levy in the bills by more than a fifth

The forex levy has dropped 22 per cent this month in what will see homes and businesses save Sh243 million through lower bills

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) cut the forex levy to Ksh1.03 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity consumed in May, down from a 15-month high of Ksh1.32 per unit last month.

The forex levy drop of Sh0.29 per unit of electricity means consumers will save about Sh243 million based on the 838 million kWh that the country consumed last month.

Eveready share price rises 60% as payout nears

Eveready Kenya share has appreciated by nearly 60% in the past one week as investors scrambled to get on the firm’s books for a Ksh1 special dividend

The firm announced the special dividend last week following the Sh1.1 billion land sale in Nakuru town

With books closing on May 19 for payment, retail investors moved quickly to lock in the payment.

“Eveready topped the gainers list (up 58.5% week on week) with local retail investors seemingly excited by the Ksh1 interim dividend announced,” said Standard Investment Bank in its latest weekly market summary.

Police seizure of illegal arms rises 32% in war on crime

Police confiscated 32 per cent more guns last year compared to 2015, new data show

According to the Economic Survey 2017, police recovered 436 guns in 2016, which works out to more than a gun every day

“In 2016, total firearms recovered stood at 436 while the number of rounds of ammunition recovered and surrendered was 4,711 during the same period,” says the report.

Out of the total firearms recovered last year, 85 were rifles, 152 pistols were pistols while 199 were toy pistols.

