Business highlights – Treasury prepares budget to address soaring food prices

Good drivers to pay less for insurance premiums

Diligent road users stand to pay lower insurance premiums once a proposal by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) comes into force

NTSA plans to start sharing information on drivers with insurance companies

This could see insurance costs go either up or down for individuals depending on their driving history

This will be possible after the rollout of new-generation smart driving licences planned for July.

The smart licences will be accompanied by mobile devices that can read computer chips embedded in the licences and used by police officers to key in information whenever a driver is involved in a traffic incident or offence.

Treasury prepares supplementary budget to address soaring food prices

The National Treasury is preparing a supplementary budget seeking to bring down skyrocketing food prices

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu says that the supplementary budget would be taken to Parliament once the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is done reviewing it

The move follows protests from consumers about the escalating prices of basic foods, especially sugar and maize flour

Esipisu did not reveal how long the move would take before consumers would see a reduction in food prices. Given the fact that majority of Members of Parliament are from the Jubilee party, it is projected that the budget will go through.

The effects of soaring food prices have not only affected poor Kenyans. Bigger firms are also feeling the pinch given the fact that over 20 hotels in the coastal region have started exiting the market citing poor profit margins caused by higher commodity prices.

Visa partners with Eat Out Kenya for second annual burger festival

EatOut has teamed up with VISA as the title sponsors for the second annual burger festival that has attracted a wide range of restaurants and fast food outlets

The first edition of the affair was well-received with attendees receiving one free burger for each one purchased

From today May 8 to May 14, the second annual Burger Festival will take place at over 90 restaurants around Nairobi and for the very first time, Mombasa

Some of the restaurants that will participate in the festival in Nairobi include About Thyme, After 40, ArtCaffe (All outlets), Big Square (All outlets), Big Elephant, Café Bonhomie at The Concord Hotel, Brew Bistro Ngong Road & Roof Top (Westlands), Burger King, Caramel Restaurant and Lounge, Cheka Izakaya, Cloud Nine at Clarence House, Flame Tree at Sarova Panafric, Havana J’s Fresh Bar and Kitchen ((All outlets), KFC (All outlets), Kilele Lounge at Tune Hotel, Larder At Radisson Blu, Lord Erroll, Mama Rocks among others.

Mombasa will have Blue Room, 10 Street Fountain At The Serena Beach Hotel, Sokoni at The Serena Beach Hotel, Grill House, Kaskazi Bar @ Voyager, Meat N’ Herb, Tuk-A Bite Minazi At Sarova WhiteSands and Tapas Cielo.

Founded in 2010 in Nairobi, EatOut provides solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industry in East Africa through through a variety of media assets including the Eatout.co.ke, a restaurant directory and review portal that generates 300,000 views per month.

