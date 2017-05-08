Business highlights – Safaricom taxi hailing service Little to use face recognition software for cab drivers

One out of 10 global mobile transactions done in Kenya

One in every 10 mobile money transactions in the world is done in Kenya

The realisation has highlighted Nairobi’s stature as the cradle of mobile money

Kenyans made a total of 1.52 billion mobile money transactions last year, out of 14.8 billion transactions carried out globally, according to data from the Central Bank of Kenya and mobile industry lobby GSMA

The number of mobile cash transactions in Kenya has grown at a cumulative average of 28.65% annually in the last five years.

This was thanks to increased usage of mobile money platforms to include loan disbursement, receiving dividends and diaspora remittances.

Liquid Telecom banks on new boss to drive expansion plan

Liquid Telecom’s new chief executive, Mr Adil El Youssefi will be tasked with delivering on the company’s expansion

Mr Youssefi joined Liquid after a three-year stint as Airtel Kenya boss. He tried unsuccessfully to return the ailing telecoms firm to profitability

Mr Ben Roberts, the Liquid Telecom Kenya’s outgoing chief executive and new chairman said in a Friday interview that he is counting on Mr Youssefi’s experience to lift the company to the next level of growth

Mr Roberts argued that over the last four years Liquid Telecom has gone through a turnaround and that the company now needs a leader who knows how to manage corporate expansion in an African context.

Mr Youssefi has 15 years of experience in management including the Milicom Group.

Safaricom’s taxi hailing service Little to use face recognition software

Online taxi firm Little is implementing a facial recognition system for its drivers

The move seeks to improve security of its riders and cut cases of drivers sharing accounts

The firm is set to implement random checks using the security feature every time a driver logs in

The ride-hailing app will use facial recognition software technology supported by the cognitive solution platform run by the parent IT firm Craft Silicon to identify the drivers following concerns raised by riders and partners.

“We are adding one very great option on Little so that our riders are safe. The option is currently in testing as we prepare to launch it by mid-May,” said Craft Silicon chief executive officer and founder, Kamal Budhabhatti.