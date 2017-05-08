Business highlights – Safaricom taxi hailing service Little to use face recognition software for cab drivers

One out of 10 global mobile transactions done in Kenya
- One in every 10 mobile money transactions in the world is done in Kenya
- The realisation has highlighted Nairobi’s stature as the cradle of mobile money
- Kenyans made a total of 1.52 billion mobile money transactions last year, out of 14.8 billion transactions carried out globally, according to data from the Central Bank of Kenya and mobile industry lobby GSMA
The number of mobile cash transactions in Kenya has grown at a cumulative average of 28.65% annually in the last five years.
This was thanks to increased usage of mobile money platforms to include loan disbursement, receiving dividends and diaspora remittances.
Liquid Telecom banks on new boss to drive expansion plan
- Liquid Telecom’s new chief executive, Mr Adil El Youssefi will be tasked with delivering on the company’s expansion
- Mr Youssefi joined Liquid after a three-year stint as Airtel Kenya boss. He tried unsuccessfully to return the ailing telecoms firm to profitability
- Mr Ben Roberts, the Liquid Telecom Kenya’s outgoing chief executive and new chairman said in a Friday interview that he is counting on Mr Youssefi’s experience to lift the company to the next level of growth
Mr Roberts argued that over the last four years Liquid Telecom has gone through a turnaround and that the company now needs a leader who knows how to manage corporate expansion in an African context.
Mr Youssefi has 15 years of experience in management including the Milicom Group.
Safaricom’s taxi hailing service Little to use face recognition software
- Online taxi firm Little is implementing a facial recognition system for its drivers
- The move seeks to improve security of its riders and cut cases of drivers sharing accounts
- The firm is set to implement random checks using the security feature every time a driver logs in
The ride-hailing app will use facial recognition software technology supported by the cognitive solution platform run by the parent IT firm Craft Silicon to identify the drivers following concerns raised by riders and partners.
“We are adding one very great option on Little so that our riders are safe. The option is currently in testing as we prepare to launch it by mid-May,” said Craft Silicon chief executive officer and founder, Kamal Budhabhatti.
Groundbreaking for Tatu City middle income homes now set for 2017
Tatu City developer, Lifestyle Properties will break ground for the project’s middle income homes in 2017, the realtor has confirmed. Tatu City’s developers said the project continues to develop at
News Highlights
MPs adjourn debate on IEBC report The National Assembly was forced to adjourn the debate on the IEBC reformation report with the Speaker of the National Assembly deferring the debate
Congo news blackout over internet prices
Newspapers, radio and TV in the Democratic Republic of Congo have shut down to protest at a hike in internet prices. The price hike soared by at least 35%, a
